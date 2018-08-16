Man arrested in homicide at Modesto AM/PM

Police arrested a man in the death of Domonique Lewis, who was gunned down at the AM/PM near downtown Modesto over the weekend.

Angel Samuel Contreras, 20, was found in the “Modesto area” Wednesday and booked on suspicion of murder, according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear. She said investigators would not release the exact location or circumstances of Contreras’ arrest.

Lewis is from East Palo Alto but had been staying in Union City, Bear said.

The shooting happened a little after 5 p.m. Sunday at the AM/PM at Fifth and I streets. Just prior to it, Lewis was with two Latino males in the parking lot of the business, Bear said.

Investigators would not say whether Contreras is one of those two men or how they were able to identify him as a suspect.

“They are following up on all leads and are not done with this investigation,” Bear said. “They are continuing to identify any involved parties.”

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.

