Police ID man fatally shot at downtown Modesto gas station

The man fatally shot in the parking lot of the am/pm gas station and minimart at Fifth and I streets Sunday afternoon has been identified at Domonique Lewis, 30.
The shooting happened a little after 5 p.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Lewis is from East Palo Alto but had been staying in Union City, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.
Just prior to the shooting, Lewis was with two Latino males in the parking lot of the business, police said. “It appears the involved parties knew each other and that this was an isolated event,” according to a Police Department news release.
No information on the suspects or possible motive has been released.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.
