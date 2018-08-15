Daughter of slain woman arrested, booked on murder and elder abuse charges

The daughter of an elderly woman who was found dead inside her Modesto home Tuesday morning was arrested Tuesday night.
Modesto Police could not provide any details Wednesday morning about Gisele Tadlock’s arrest, but booking logs for the Stanislaus County Jail show she was booked on charges of murder and elder abuse at about 9 p.m.
Detectives were looking for Tadlock following the discovery of her mother’s body inside her home on Kee Lane in Village I.
Police were called there by the woman’s caretaker after she arrived at the home but no one answered the door.
According to neighbors, the victim has lived in the home for about six months and Tadlock either lived with her or would stay there on occasion.
The victim’s next door neighbor, Angela Psuik, filed a restraining order against Tadlock last month after she said Tadlock became obsessed with her 17-year-old daughter.
Psuik said Tadlock believed the 17-year-old was her daughter. She said on July 7 Tadlock broke into her home and was trying to get to the teen, who had to lock herself in the bathroom.
Since then, Psuik said Tadlock has gone into her backyard multiple times, including Tuesday morning.
Psuik said she called 911 around 8:30 a.m., but officers did not show up until 11. It was shortly after that that the second call to police came in for the security check on Tadlock’s mother.
A court date for Tadlock has not yet been scheduled.
