Coronavirus update, March 30: Stanislaus deaths approach 1,000 as tier status awaits

Stanislaus County announced four deaths to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing its total to 996 residents since last April.

The county added 81 cases, for a total of 52,473. The Health Services Agency also reported 504,991 negative test results and 50,981 people who are presumed recovered.

Stanislaus will get its weekly update Tuesday on the state’s four-tier system of COVID-19 restrictions. It improved last week from the worst, purple, to the next worst, red. Staying there depends on meeting several criteria.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 84 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 80 on Sunday. Eight staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from 15.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county showed a single-day positivity rate of 4.07%, up from 3.99% a day earlier. Its seven-day rate was 5.39%, down from 5.7%. The 14-day rate was 6.81%, up from 6.76%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is 20th among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 20th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since Friday. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is the county vaccination schedule for the week of March 28 to April 3 (they are also available at some stores and health-care providers):

Tuesday, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First doses of Pfizer.





9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First doses of Pfizer. Tuesday, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First doses of Moderna.





9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First doses of Moderna. Tuesday, Crows Landing: 3 to 7 p.m., West Stanislaus Fire District, 22012 G St. First doses of Moderna.





3 to 7 p.m., West Stanislaus Fire District, 22012 G St. First doses of Moderna. Wednesday, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses of Pfizer.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses of Pfizer. Thursday, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First and second doses of Pfizer.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First and second doses of Pfizer. Friday, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave. First and second doses of Moderna.





9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave. First and second doses of Moderna. Friday, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First and second doses of Moderna.





9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First and second doses of Moderna. Saturday, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses of Pfizer.

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 17,703,550 vaccines as of Monday, up from 17,335,016 on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 29th in the country, having administered 44,805 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.3% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,524 positive cases

Turlock has 7,097

Ceres has 5,336

Patterson has 2,516

Riverbank has 2,435

Oakdale has 1,749

Newman has 1,161

Waterford has 633

Hughson has 574

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,756

District 5 has 2,505

District 2 has 2,183

District 1 has 1,242

District 4 has 416

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Monday:

San Joaquin County has 1,259 COVID-19-related deaths among 69,550 cases.





Merced County has 435 deaths among 30,521 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,031 cases and 62 deaths.





Mariposa County has 410 cases and seven deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,663,913 confirmed cases in California and 59,030 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 30,332,259 U.S. cases and 550,071 deaths.

From around the state, nation and world





The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month includes health care subsidies that could make coverage more affordable for millions of Americans.

States are relaxing coronavirus-related rules, but you may want to think twice about having a large gathering for Easter or Passover.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added substance use disorders, such as alcohol, opioid or cocaine use, to its list of medical conditions that put individuals at greater risk of developing severe COVID-19.