Coronavirus update, March 30: Stanislaus deaths approach 1,000 as tier status awaits

Stanislaus County announced four deaths to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing its total to 996 residents since last April.

The county added 81 cases, for a total of 52,473. The Health Services Agency also reported 504,991 negative test results and 50,981 people who are presumed recovered.

Stanislaus will get its weekly update Tuesday on the state’s four-tier system of COVID-19 restrictions. It improved last week from the worst, purple, to the next worst, red. Staying there depends on meeting several criteria.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 84 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 80 on Sunday. Eight staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from 15.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county showed a single-day positivity rate of 4.07%, up from 3.99% a day earlier. Its seven-day rate was 5.39%, down from 5.7%. The 14-day rate was 6.81%, up from 6.76%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is 20th among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 20th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since Friday. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is the county vaccination schedule for the week of March 28 to April 3 (they are also available at some stores and health-care providers):

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 17,703,550 vaccines as of Monday, up from 17,335,016 on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 29th in the country, having administered 44,805 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Monday:

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,663,913 confirmed cases in California and 59,030 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 30,332,259 U.S. cases and 550,071 deaths.

MCS students talk about finally getting back

Some students needed to escape the distractions of learning from home. Some really wanted to make a connection with teachers, even with just two months of the school year left. And some simply miss their friends.

Grief support available after death of Turlock student

Students, teachers at Turlock High School are grieving the death of a freshman girl last week. Jessica’s House, a Turlock-based nonprofit, is providing support.

What’s ahead for job-seekers in Stanislaus?

Unemployment in Stanislaus County continues to decline as the country slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, setting the stage for substantial gains in the second half of 2021.

RAD Card program might reach more businesses

Economic Development Committee members approved a recommendation for the Modesto City Council to fund the RAD Card program for an additional $650,000, and scale the program up to capture businesses beyond the downtown area.

Mass vaccines at Stockton Arena will wait

Kaiser Permanente has delayed opening a mass vaccination clinic in Stockton, citing a smaller coronavirus vaccine supply than anticipated.

Stanislaus faces challenge to stay in red tier

Now that Stanislaus County is back in the state’s coronavirus red tier by the slightest of margins, there is an urgency to avoid a prompt fallback to the state’s most restrictive purple tier.

Rule-abiding restaurants find reward

For restaurant owners who have been patiently following the rules and not allowing indoor dining through the latest pandemic shutdowns, this week’s reopening news in Stanislaus County came as both a relief and a reward for their vigilance.

From around the state, nation and world

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month includes health care subsidies that could make coverage more affordable for millions of Americans.

States are relaxing coronavirus-related rules, but you may want to think twice about having a large gathering for Easter or Passover.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added substance use disorders, such as alcohol, opioid or cocaine use, to its list of medical conditions that put individuals at greater risk of developing severe COVID-19.

