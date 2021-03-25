Coronavirus update, March 25: Stanislaus adds 3 deaths, 44 cases on 1st red tier day

Stanislaus County announced three deaths to COVID-19 and 44 new cases Wednesday, as a relaxed set of rules took effect.

The death toll now stands at 985 residents since the first was reported on April 10, 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

The new positive tests raised the total to 52,241. Stanislaus also has 495,932 negative tests results and 50,716 people who are presumed recovered.

The county emerged Wednesday from the state’s purple tier, the most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings. It is now in red, with fewer limits but still concern about the state of the virus.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 91 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 83 on Tuesday. Staffed intensive care beds available to adults were at 11, up from six.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county showed a single-day positivity rate of 6.08%, down from 5.88% a day earlier. Its seven-day rate was 8.52%, down from 8.8%. The 14-day rate was 6.51%, down from 7.44%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is 14th among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 26th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 154,260 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged for several days. This includes 77,177 doses to health care providers and 77,083 to public health.

The county has vaccinated at a rate of 341.7 residents per 1,000, the best among the San Joaquin Valley counties but below the state average, according to the California Department of Public Health. San Joaquin County is at 314.8 and Merced County is at 276.2. The state average is 390.6 per 1,000.

Here is this week’s county vaccination schedule. Vaccines are also available at some stores and health-case providers.

Thursday, March 25: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 2nd dose only, Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 2nd dose only, Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Friday, March 26: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Friday, March 26: Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale: 1st dose only, Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale: 1st dose only, Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Saturday, March 27: Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, Turlock: 1st dose Pfizer (please make appointment),2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 15,691,888 vaccines as of Wednesday, up from 15,349,039 on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 32nd in the country, having administered 39,714 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.3% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,428 positive cases

Turlock has 7,071

Ceres has 5,355

Patterson has 2,510

Riverbank has 2,421

Oakdale has 1,743

Newman has 1,155

Waterford has 630

Hughson has 575

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,734

District 5 has 2,511

District 2 has 2,174

District 1 has 1,233

District 4 has 413

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Wednesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,244 COVID-19-related deaths among 69,187 cases.





Merced County has 431 deaths among 30,340 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,020 cases and 62 deaths.





Mariposa County has 406 cases and seven deaths.

As of Thursday morning, there were 3,649,727 confirmed cases in California and 57,975 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 30,011,550 U.S. cases and 545,282 deaths.

Stanislaus must lower age of those to be vaccinated

Long lines for coronavirus vaccines are dwindling, partly because anti-vaxxers refuse shots. Stanislaus County could expand eligibility with a simple move.

Modesto City Schools will reopen 7-12

The Modesto City Schools district has been spared having to make a decision about whether to bring students back to junior high and high school campuses based on a judge’s temporary restraining order against state public health guidance.

County supervisor: ‘Can’t let our guard down’

Stanislaus County was moved to the red tier of California’s coronavirus reopening plan in an update Tuesday that allows middle schools and high schools to reopen.

National Puppy Day was extra special

The COVID-19 pandemic, a nightmare for humans, has made dog dreams come true — more have been adopted with some shelters vacated of dogs.

Pandemic worsens kids’ vision problems

Almost all aspects of life have been altered by the pandemic. Now, we have to add how children see the world, literally. Myopia, or nearsightedness, among young children is on the rise, and the pandemic is making things worse.

Turlock High returns at 25% capacity

A campus without students? It’s been “eerie,” said Turlock High Principal Gabe Ontiveros, who bade farewell to that feeling Monday morning as he welcomed back about 25% of his school’s 2,500 student population.

Modesto renters program has 1,100 applicants, seeking $9.8M

The program to help Modesto-area tenants behind in their rent and utilities due to the pandemic has just started but 1,100 households have already applied.

From around the state, nation and world





Millions of Americans have already received their $1,400 stimulus checks, but not everyone has gotten the full payments for which they’re eligible. The IRS has an explanation for married couples who file taxes jointly and have only received a partial payment.

Staples is making it a little easier for those who’ve been fully vaccinated to keep their COVID-19 vaccine cards safe and sound. The office supply retailer will laminate COVID-19 vaccine cards for free through May 1.