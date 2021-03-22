Local

Coronavirus Update, March 22: Hospital, case numbers in Stanislaus County tick upward

Stanislaus County hospitalizations due to the coronavirus continued to grow Sunday from its months-long low of 80 late last week.

According to the Health Services Agency website, there were 91 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area’s health care facilities, up from 85 the day before.

Also, available staffed adult intensive care unit beds fell to five, the lowest number in weeks.

The latest data coincided with the state reporting 170 more positive test results. While the state reports a day behind, that leaves the county averaging 129 cases in the last four reporting days compared with an average of 66 daily cases the previous four days.

The state total reported Sunday was the highest since Feb. 12.

The uptick in cases comes as the county awaits word Tuesday on whether it will move from the state’s most restrictive purple tier to red, which would help local restaurants and businesses to open a little more fully.

Schools, by virtue of a San Diego lawsuit that overrides tier restrictions, are planning to bring junior high and high school students as early as this week, including Turlock, which opens Monday.

The county did not do any reporting Sunday of its latest number of cases or deaths, which stands at 979.

As of Saturday, Stanislaus has 52,033 positive tests, 489,330 negative test results and 50,410 people who are presumed recovered.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 154,260 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 77,177 doses to health care providers and 77,083 to public health.

In recent days, the county had vaccinated at a rate of about 285 residents per 1,000, which had it performing the best among the Central Valley counties from San Joaquin to Kern County to the south.

Here is next week’s county vaccination schedule. Vaccines are also available at some stores and health-case providers.

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 14,708,175 vaccines as of Sunday, up from 14,276,125 on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 32nd in the country, having administered 37,224 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Saturday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

As of Monday morning, there were 3,641,105 confirmed cases in California and 57,505 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 29,819,108 U.S. cases and 542,359 deaths.

Modesto renters program has 1,100 applicants, seeking $9.8M

The program to help Modesto-area tenants behind in their rent and utilities due to the pandemic has just started but 1,100 households have already applied.

One district could open grades 7-12 on Monday

The Turlock Unified School District announced on its Facebook page Thursday that because of a lawsuit, it is able to bring back junior high and high school students to campuses beginning Monday. And districts statewide appear to have the same opportunity.

New variant of virus reaches Stanislaus

The first known case of what is usually called the “U.K.” variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Stanislaus County, health officials said Thursday.

Duarte Nursery workers get vaccines

Duarte Nursery provided COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of its workers Wednesday and is opening its Hughson quarters to nearby employers this week.

Second Harvest rebrands amid pandemic

Manteca-based Second Harvest has a new name but the same mission: feeding the hungry throughout the Northern San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills, a task that remains critical in the pandemic.

County board appeals to Newsom on schools

Stanislaus County supervisors approved sending a letter asking Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration to prioritize reopening of schools that were closed by the battle against coronavirus.

Movie theaters hope to have patrons back soon

Movie theaters in the Modesto area are preparing for an eventual re-opening once local COVID-19 restrictions loosen again across Stanislaus County.

Biz Beat: What’s up with Manteca water park?

More than a year ago, we all donned hard hats with fuzzy ears and walked through what we thought would be a soon-to-open Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca.

