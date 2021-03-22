Coronavirus Update, March 22: Hospital, case numbers in Stanislaus County tick upward

Stanislaus County hospitalizations due to the coronavirus continued to grow Sunday from its months-long low of 80 late last week.

According to the Health Services Agency website, there were 91 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area’s health care facilities, up from 85 the day before.

Also, available staffed adult intensive care unit beds fell to five, the lowest number in weeks.

The latest data coincided with the state reporting 170 more positive test results. While the state reports a day behind, that leaves the county averaging 129 cases in the last four reporting days compared with an average of 66 daily cases the previous four days.

The state total reported Sunday was the highest since Feb. 12.

The uptick in cases comes as the county awaits word Tuesday on whether it will move from the state’s most restrictive purple tier to red, which would help local restaurants and businesses to open a little more fully.

Schools, by virtue of a San Diego lawsuit that overrides tier restrictions, are planning to bring junior high and high school students as early as this week, including Turlock, which opens Monday.

The county did not do any reporting Sunday of its latest number of cases or deaths, which stands at 979.

As of Saturday, Stanislaus has 52,033 positive tests, 489,330 negative test results and 50,410 people who are presumed recovered.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 154,260 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 77,177 doses to health care providers and 77,083 to public health.

In recent days, the county had vaccinated at a rate of about 285 residents per 1,000, which had it performing the best among the Central Valley counties from San Joaquin to Kern County to the south.

Here is next week’s county vaccination schedule. Vaccines are also available at some stores and health-case providers.

Monday, March 22: Keyes Community Center (mobile clinic), 5506 Jennie Ave., Keyes: 1st dose only, Moderna; 3-7 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Keyes Community Center (mobile clinic), 5506 Jennie Ave., Keyes: 1st dose only, Moderna; 3-7 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Tuesday, March 23: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 1st dose only, Pfizer (please make appointment), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 1st dose only, Pfizer (please make appointment), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Tuesday, March 23: Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale: 1st dose only, Moderna, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (no appointment necessary).

Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale: 1st dose only, Moderna, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (no appointment necessary). Tuesday, March 23: Ceres Community Center (mobile clinic), 2701 4th St., Ceres: 1st dose only, Moderna (no appointment necessary), 9 am.-1 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Ceres Community Center (mobile clinic), 2701 4th St., Ceres: 1st dose only, Moderna (no appointment necessary), 9 am.-1 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Wednesday, March 24: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock: 1st and 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock: 1st and 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Thursday, March 25: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 2nd dose only, Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 2nd dose only, Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Friday, March 26: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson: 1st dose Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson: 1st dose Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Friday, March 26: Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale: 1st dose only, Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale: 1st dose only, Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Saturday, March 27: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock: 1st dose Pfizer (please make appointment),2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 14,708,175 vaccines as of Sunday, up from 14,276,125 on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 32nd in the country, having administered 37,224 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Saturday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.3% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,325 positive cases

Turlock has 7,052

Ceres has 5,337

Patterson has 2,501

Riverbank has 2,406

Oakdale has 1,732

Newman has 1,155

Waterford has 627

Hughson has 572

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,717

District 5 has 2,494

District 2 has 2,161

District 1 has 1,222

District 4 has 411

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,229 COVID-19-related deaths among 68,714 cases.





Merced County has 428 deaths among 30,142 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,008 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 402 cases and seven deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 3,641,105 confirmed cases in California and 57,505 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 29,819,108 U.S. cases and 542,359 deaths.

Modesto renters program has 1,100 applicants, seeking $9.8M

The program to help Modesto-area tenants behind in their rent and utilities due to the pandemic has just started but 1,100 households have already applied.

One district could open grades 7-12 on Monday

The Turlock Unified School District announced on its Facebook page Thursday that because of a lawsuit, it is able to bring back junior high and high school students to campuses beginning Monday. And districts statewide appear to have the same opportunity.

New variant of virus reaches Stanislaus

The first known case of what is usually called the “U.K.” variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Stanislaus County, health officials said Thursday.

Duarte Nursery workers get vaccines

Duarte Nursery provided COVID-19 vaccines to hundreds of its workers Wednesday and is opening its Hughson quarters to nearby employers this week.

Second Harvest rebrands amid pandemic

Manteca-based Second Harvest has a new name but the same mission: feeding the hungry throughout the Northern San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills, a task that remains critical in the pandemic.

County board appeals to Newsom on schools

Stanislaus County supervisors approved sending a letter asking Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration to prioritize reopening of schools that were closed by the battle against coronavirus.

Movie theaters hope to have patrons back soon

Movie theaters in the Modesto area are preparing for an eventual re-opening once local COVID-19 restrictions loosen again across Stanislaus County.

Biz Beat: What’s up with Manteca water park?

More than a year ago, we all donned hard hats with fuzzy ears and walked through what we thought would be a soon-to-open Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca.