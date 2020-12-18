Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV on Modesto’s Yosemite Boulevard.

A 43-year-old man died Thursday night after being hit by an SUV on Modesto’s Yosemite Boulevard.

The man, whose name has not been released, was crossing Yosemite east of Riverside Drive at about 8:10 p.m., said Lt. Brian Kleiber.

The man was not inside a crosswalk when he was hit by an eastbound SUV driven by a 25-year-old woman.

The woman stopped at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. The driver is not believed to have been impaired by drugs or alcohol, Kleiber said.

The man was taken to Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

This is the fifth pedestrian fatality on or just off of Yosemite Boulevard since April.

In a parking lot of a business on Yosemite and Riverside last week a woman was sitting on the front bumper of an MID utility truck when it began moving and she was run over.

On Nov. 20 a woman died after being a hit by a vehicle on Yosemite near Santa Cruz Avenue.

A man on an electric scooter was in a crosswalk on Yosemite west of La Loma when he was hit by a vehicle on Sept. 30.

And on April 1 the driver of an SUV was west on Yosemite when she made a left turn onto Kerr Avenue and fatally struck a woman crossing the street.

