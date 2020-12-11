Woman fatally struck by MID truck identified. Coroner is looking for her family

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to a 60-year-old woman being run over by a Modesto Irrigation District utility truck on Tuesday. The Coroner’s Office is still trying to find the woman’s family.

Rosalia Gonzales was killed in the incident at the Stop N Save at Yosemite Boulevard and Riverside Drive Tuesday morning.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Gonzales had been leaning on the truck’s front bumper when it started moving forward and ran her over.

Due to the height of the truck Bear said the driver could not see Gonzales and never knew she was there. It’s unclear if Gonzales tried to move out of the way or how long she’d been there before the truck began moving. Investigators are looking for witnesses to answer those questions.

Bear said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the accident.

Gonzales’ last known address was in Modesto but she is believed to have been homeless, according to Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office Detective Steve Nunes.

He has not been able to locate any family for Gonzales and asks any family or anyone with information about family to contact the the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Officer Randy Raduechel at raduechelr@modestopd.com.