Woman struck by vehicle in Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto

A woman was struck by a vehicle on Yosemite Boulevard early Friday evening, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. There was no immediate information about her condition.

According to Sgt. Brian Brinkley, the collision occurred near Santa Cruz Avenue at about 6:30 p.m.

The driver of vehicle, described as a sedan, remained on the scene, and was interviewed by officers.

Brinkley did not have details regarding how the collision occurred. He also said it was too early in the investigation to know if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.