Coronavirus update, May 11: Stanislaus adds 1 death, 89 cases. Tier could change

Stanislaus County reported one death to COVID-19 and another drop in hospital cases Monday.

A total of 1,056 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

Hospital cases had topped 100 in late April but have since declined by about a third. The count is far below the 300-plus during the worst of the winter surge.

Stanislaus added 89 positive tests Monday, for a total of 55,427. It has 591,809 negative test results and 53,879 people who are presumed recovered.

The county could learn Tuesday whether it ends its seven-week stay in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

Of the state’s counties, 12 are in the red tier, 39 in the orange, or moderate tier, and seven are in the least restrictive yellow, or minimal tier.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 61 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Monday, down from 62 on Sunday. Nine staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from 11.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 2.83%, down from 3.15% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.32%, up from 3.3%. The 14-day rate was 3.48%, up from 3.47%.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since Friday. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

As of Monday, with 34.4% of its adult residents and 25.6% of the total population fully vaccinated, Stanislaus County remained well below the U.S. percentages, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county released its public vaccine clinic schedule for this week. Here are the places, times and vaccines available:

Tuesday, May 11 , Modesto Centre Plaza, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Tuesday, May 11 , Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, Oakdale, noon-7 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna (18+, no appointment needed); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Tuesday, May 11 , Salvation Army, Turlock (mobile clinics), 9-11 a.m., 2nd dose Moderna (18+, no appointment needed); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Tuesday, May 11 , Ceres Community Center (mobile clinic), 3-6:15 p.m., 1st dose Pfizer (16+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Wednesday, May 12 , Stanislaus State, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1st dose Pfizer (16+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary).

Wednesday, May 12 , Hammon Senior Center, Patterson, 9 am.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna (18+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Wednesday, May 12, Riverbank High School old gym (mobile clinic), 3-7 p.m., 1st dose Pfizer (16+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Thursday, May 13 , Modesto Centre Plaza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Thursday, May 13 , 3-7 p.m., El Concilio Community Resource Center (mobile clinic), 1st dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Friday, May 14 , Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, Oakdale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna (18+, no appointment needed); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Friday, May 14 , Stanislaus State, Turlock, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1st dose Moderna (18+, no appointment needed); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Friday, May 14 , Hammon Senior Center, Patterson, 9 am.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna (18+, no appointment necessary); single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last).

Saturday, May 15, Stanislaus State, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 1st dose Pfizer (16+, make appointment, walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (16+, no appointment necessary).

California has administered 33,438,134 vaccines as of Monday evening, up from 32,759,885 on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 18th in the country, having administered 84,627 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.5% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,804 positive cases

Turlock has 7,488

Ceres has 5,648

Patterson has 2,610

Riverbank has 2,580

Oakdale has 1,862

Newman has 1,213

Waterford has 656

Hughson has 595

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,923

District 5 has 2,598

District 2 has 2,301

District 1 has 1,314

District 4 has 450

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Monday:

San Joaquin County has 1,391 COVID-19-related deaths among 73,174 cases.





Merced County has 459 deaths among 31,821 cases.





Tuolumne County has 66 deaths among 4,129 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 447 cases.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,760,303 confirmed cases in California and 62,334 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,744,100 U.S. cases and 582,153 deaths.

