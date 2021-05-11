Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, May 11: Stanislaus adds 1 death, 89 cases. Tier could change

Stanislaus County reported one death to COVID-19 and another drop in hospital cases Monday.

A total of 1,056 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

Hospital cases had topped 100 in late April but have since declined by about a third. The count is far below the 300-plus during the worst of the winter surge.

Stanislaus added 89 positive tests Monday, for a total of 55,427. It has 591,809 negative test results and 53,879 people who are presumed recovered.

The county could learn Tuesday whether it ends its seven-week stay in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

Of the state’s counties, 12 are in the red tier, 39 in the orange, or moderate tier, and seven are in the least restrictive yellow, or minimal tier.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 61 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Monday, down from 62 on Sunday. Nine staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from 11.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 2.83%, down from 3.15% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.32%, up from 3.3%. The 14-day rate was 3.48%, up from 3.47%.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since Friday. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

As of Monday, with 34.4% of its adult residents and 25.6% of the total population fully vaccinated, Stanislaus County remained well below the U.S. percentages, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county released its public vaccine clinic schedule for this week. Here are the places, times and vaccines available:

California has administered 33,438,134 vaccines as of Monday evening, up from 32,759,885 on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 18th in the country, having administered 84,627 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Monday:

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,760,303 confirmed cases in California and 62,334 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,744,100 U.S. cases and 582,153 deaths.

Stanislaus will change vaccine approach

The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency is moving forward with plans to close large vaccination clinics and hold more mobile clinics to administer coronavirus vaccine.

Manteca water park may finally open

After almost a year of delays due to the pandemic, Manteca’s new water park resort Great Wolf Lodge has announced its opening date.

Valley’s rental market leads nation

The Central Valley is the nation’s hottest rental market, according to a new report. The data, analyzed by RENTCafé, an online rental listing site, shows the region leading a group of midsize hubs across the country.

Overdose deaths rise amid pandemic

Deaths from drug overdoses jumped 47 percent in Stanislaus County last year, an increase that officials attribute at least partially to the COVID pandemic.

Stanislaus has ‘breakthrough’ cases in vaccinated people

Stanislaus County has reported 20 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in people who were fully vaccinated. One person was hospitalized.

See what’s up with springtime events

May in Modesto and the Mother Lode normally brings a bounty of spring community celebrations. But the coronavirus pandemic again has changed plans.

Live ballet returns to Modesto

Modesto’s ballet company welcomes patrons back into its studio this month. Central West Ballet presents “Creations: Choreography in America” on Fridays-Sundays, May 14-23, at its company rehearsal space.

Why some people of color balk at vaccine

Their reasons may be different — distrust of government, doubts of effectiveness, fear of side effects — but some people of color in Stanislaus County share a feeling of hesitation toward getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Around the state, nation and world

Millions of Californians would get an extra $600 from the state and families with children would receive another $500 under a new plan unveiled Monday morning by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Children between 12 and 15 years old can now receive the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine after months of research deemed the shot safe and effective for the age group.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said mask-wearing could be a seasonal habit to combat common illnesses, even after the coronavirus pandemic.

