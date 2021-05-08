Coronavirus update, May 8: Stanislaus deaths reach 1,055. Vaccine supply increases

Stanislaus County added two deaths to COVID-19 on Friday and 88 new positive tests.

A total of 1,055 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

Positive tests now stand at 55,285. The county has 587,367 negative test results and 53,632 people who are presumed recovered.

The county learned Tuesday that it will remain in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan for a seventh straight week. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

Of the state’s counties, 12 are in the red tier, 39 in the orange, or moderate tier, and seven are in the least restrictive yellow, or minimal tier.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 76 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, up from 75 on Thursday. Twelve staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from eight.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 2.47%, down from 4.07% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.33%, down from 3.51%. The 14-day rate was 3.54%, down from 3.71%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up from 259,580 on Thursday. It was the first increase since April 16. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

As of Friday evening, the county had not posted its public vaccine clinic schedule for next week. One remains this week:

Saturday, May 8, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first and second doses of Pfizer

California has administered 32,367,810 vaccines as of Saturday morning, up from 32,367,810 on Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 17th in the country, having administered 81,918 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.6% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,749 positive cases

Turlock has 7,477

Ceres has 5,634

Patterson has 2,605

Riverbank has 2,574

Oakdale has 1,859

Newman has 1,213

Waterford has 655

Hughson has 595

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,919

District 5 has 2,591

District 2 has 2,299

District 1 has 1,312

District 4 has 449

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,391 COVID-19-related deaths among 73,009 cases.





Merced County has 458 deaths among 31,743 cases.





Tuolumne County has 64 deaths among 4,123 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 445 cases.

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,755,869 confirmed cases in California and 62,220 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,652,498 U.S. cases and 580,904 deaths.

Manteca water park may finally open

After almost a year of delays due to the pandemic, Manteca’s new water park resort Great Wolf Lodge has announced its opening date.

Valley’s rental market leads nation

The Central Valley is the nation’s hottest rental market, according to a new report. The data, analyzed by RENTCafé, an online rental listing site, shows the region leading a group of midsize hubs across the country.

Overdose deaths rise amid pandemic

Deaths from drug overdoses jumped 47 percent in Stanislaus County last year, an increase that officials attribute at least partially to the COVID pandemic.

Stanislaus has ‘breakthrough’ cases in vaccinated people

Stanislaus County has reported 20 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in people who were fully vaccinated. One person was hospitalized.

The latest on Stanislaus tier status

Stanislaus County didn’t make much progress toward looser coronavirus regulations in a state update Tuesday. Its daily case rate went in the wrong direction. The county will remain under red tier restrictions for the seventh consecutive week.

See what’s up with springtime events

May in Modesto and the Mother Lode normally brings a bounty of spring community celebrations. But the coronavirus pandemic again has changed plans.

Live ballet returns to Modesto

Modesto’s ballet company welcomes patrons back into its studio this month. Central West Ballet presents “Creations: Choreography in America” on Fridays-Sundays, May 14-23, at its company rehearsal space.

Why some people of color balk at vaccine

Their reasons may be different — distrust of government, doubts of effectiveness, fear of side effects — but some people of color in Stanislaus County share a feeling of hesitation toward getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

COVID disrupted protections against child abuse

Roberta Lilla sat in the living room of her rural Turlock home surrounded by photos of her grandson, David Turner, his ashes encased in a pendant around her neck.

Two more Modesto eateries close





Two more Modesto originals have closed their doors during the pandemic, a reminder of the ongoing economic impact COVID-19 has had on valley restaurants and the rebuilding for many yet to come.

Around the state, nation and world

The California State Fair will be delayed and slimmed down this year as leaders of Cal Expo announced that they will continue to dedicate most of its buildings and open spaces to the COVID-19 response.

A California bar owner was arrested after officials said he sold fake COVID-19 vaccine cards from his business, news outlets reported.

Many businesses, offices and events are still depending on temperature checks to detect coronavirus infections among the seemingly healthy. But fevers aren’t always a part of the COVID-19 package, especially among older adults.