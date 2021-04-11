Coronavirus update, April 11: A year later, Stanislaus County death toll continues rise

Exactly one year ago Saturday, Stanislaus County announced its first death related to the coronavirus.

The death toll is now at 1,017, according to the latest data released by the Health Services Agency.

Last summer, to illustrate the seriousness of COVID-19, the county published a chart showing the average annual causes of death in the county during a stretch from 2014 to 2018. Heart disease was No. 1 with an average annual total of 1,207. Cancer was second at 895.

Last month, deaths tied to COVID surpassed 1,000 before reaching 1,017 after the county announced two more deaths on Saturday.

The county also reported 97 new positive test results. It now has 53,445 total cases, 532,584 negative test results and 51,933 people who are presumed recovered since March 2020.

On the state dashboard Saturday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positive rate was 5.05%, up from 2.1% the previous day. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.54%, down from 3.68%. The 14-day rate was 4.26%, down from 4.29%.

According to the Los Angeles Times tracker, the county has the fifth highest rate of infection in the last seven days among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of deaths over the last week ranks 11th.

The county remains in the red tier, the third most restrictive in the state’s four-tier response plan. That system could go away in mid-June, Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week, amid signs of improvement. Residents are still urged to get vaccinated and follow other safeguards.

Other details:

Hospital cases: There were 73 patients with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county’s five hospitals, down from 74 the day before. There were eight staffed adult intensive care unit beds available, up from seven on Friday.

Vaccines: As of Saturday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since March 26. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is this week’s county vaccination schedule.

Monday, April 12: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Monday, April 12: Hughson Community/Senior Center, 2307 4th St., Hughson; single dose, Johnson & Johnson (no appointment necessary), 3-7 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Hughson Community/Senior Center, 2307 4th St., Hughson; single dose, Johnson & Johnson (no appointment necessary), 3-7 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Tuesday, April 13: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment needed), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment needed), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Tuesday, April 13: Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), noon-7 p.m, (or until supplies run out)

Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), noon-7 p.m, (or until supplies run out) Tuesday, April 13: Salvation Army Turlock (Mobile), 893 Lander Ave., Turlock; single dose, Johnson & Johnson (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Salvation Army Turlock (Mobile), 893 Lander Ave., Turlock; single dose, Johnson & Johnson (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Wednesday, April 14: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Wednesday, April 14: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., (or until supplies run out)

Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., (or until supplies run out) Thursday, April 15: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out) Friday, April 16: Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., (or until supplies run out)





Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., (or until supplies run out) Friday, April 16: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose (no appointment necessary) (or until supplies run out)





Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose (no appointment necessary) (or until supplies run out) Saturday, April 16: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment necessary) 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

California has administered 22,281,619 vaccines through Saturday, up from 21,725,654 on Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 29th in the country, having administered 56,392 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Sunday morning:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,999 positive cases

Turlock has 7,214

Ceres has 5,407

Patterson has 2,558

Riverbank has 2,489

Oakdale has 1,794

Newman has 1,185

Waterford has 641

Hughson has 581

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,816

District 5 has 2,545

District 2 has 2,235

District 1 has 1,273

District 4 has 424

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Saturday:

San Joaquin County has 1,328 COVID-19-related deaths among 70,746 cases.





Merced County has 448 deaths among 31,009 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,052 cases and 64 deaths.





Mariposa County has 415 cases and seven deaths.

As of Sunday morning, there were 3,696,980 confirmed cases in California and 60,384 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 31,151,904 U.S. cases and 561,783 deaths.

How did pandemic affect seasonal flu?

No deaths from influenza have been reported in Stanislaus County through March 21, according to county public health surveillance.

South Africa variant arrives in Stanislaus

The first two cases of a coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa have been found in Stanislaus County, health officials reported Thursday.

Schools make plans for federal money

The well-being and mental health of students and employees are top-of-mind for at least some Stanislaus County education leaders as they look at ways to spend federal COVID-19 pandemic recovery money.

Opera Modesto mashes up Aesop’s Fables

A Modesto arts company created a mashup movie of Aesop’s Fables, filmed in the Central Valley. Opera Modesto’s “The Race” is its next Festival@Home production, available to view online through April 30.

The latest on visiting Yosemite

Day-use reservations will again be needed to enter Yosemite National Park this summer, park staff announced Thursday morning.

Stanislaus leaders agree with June reopen date





Stanislaus County was busy with vaccinations and efforts to avoid another spring and summer coronavirus surge when Tuesday the state announced it was shooting for a June 15 date for reopening California.

Modesto extends RAD Card, with a catch

The Modesto City Council approved allocating $650,000 in matching funds for the RAD Card program, which doubles consumers’ spending power and has helped restaurants and other small, locally owned businesses survive the economic havoc caused by the pandemic.

Art galleries begin to reopen

Add two of the region’s larger art galleries to the list of places that have reopened now that Stanislaus County has returned to the red tier in the state coronavirus plan.

Biz Beat: What’s up with indoor recreation?





With Stanislaus County restaurants and movie theaters reopening inside service you might wonder when some of your other favorite indoor recreational activities will be coming back.





