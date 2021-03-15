Coronavirus update, March 15: Of ‘purple’ counties, Stanislaus among worst in case rate

For the second straight day, the state reported more than 100 positive coronavirus test results in Stanislaus County.

The data showed 111 more infections, increasing the county’s infection rate to 6.52%, up from 6.39%, a day before it’s expected to learn it will be among the last areas of the state to remain in the most restrictive purple tier.

The county needs to average about 55 positive test results or fewer a day, a case rate of lower than 10 per 100,000 residents, to move into the red tier, with more relaxed guidelines that will bring relief to restaurants, businesses and schools, which are operating under restrictive guidelines.

But in the last seven to 14 days, the average number of positive results runs around 80. state data shows.

Currently, the county is one of 21 in the state to remain in purple while 37 have moved into the red, orange or yellow tiers. Some of those 21 are expected to move into the red tier when the state announces new assignments Tuesday.

Of the 21 in purple, Stanislaus County has the state’s third worst adjusted case rate of 13.6 cases per 100,000 residents, only behind Merced (14.8 per 100,000) and Inyo (29.4 per 100,000), according the data the state released on Saturday.

Infection rates: On the state dashboard Sunday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county had a 6.77% infection rate, up from 6.38% the day before. The rolling seven-day rate was 6.34%, up from 6.62%. The 14-day rate was 6.52%, up from 6.39%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is fourth among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. Only No. 1 Merced, No. 2 Inyo and No. 3 Kings counties are higher. It ranks 23rd in deaths over the past seven days.

The county did not release updated case and death data on Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has recorded 51,663 cases. Stanislaus also has 476,442 negative test results and 49,910 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county did not release hospital data on Sunday.

Vaccines: As of Sunday, 121,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up sharply from 91,800 on Wednesday. This includes 62,257 doses to health care providers and 59,613 to public health.

There is one scheduled vaccination clinic next week: Thursday, March 18, Modesto Centre Plaza, 9 a.m.m-5 p.m.: Second dose only, Pfizer.

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 11,883,375 vaccines as of Sunday, up from 11,881,857 on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 45th in the country, having administered 30,075 doses per 100,000 residents. It had been in the low 30s a week ago. Alaska ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,107 positive cases

Turlock has 6,977

Ceres has 5,277

Patterson has 2,467

Riverbank has 2,397

Oakdale has 1,704

Newman has 1,146

Waterford has 624

Hughson has 567

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,686

District 5 has 2,472

District 2 has 2,138

District 1 has 1,209

District 4 has 397

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,210 COVID-19-related deaths among 67,817 cases.





Merced County has 421 deaths among 29,796 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,991 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 396 cases and seven deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 3,623,063 confirmed cases in California and 56,573 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 29,439,057 U.S. cases and 534,890 deaths.

