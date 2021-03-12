Coronavirus update, March 12: Stanislaus hospital cases top 100. Vaccine supply grows

Hospital cases of COVID-19 surpassed 100 for the first time in nearly two weeks Thursday in Stanislaus County.

It also reported three deaths, for a total of 963 residents lost to the pandemic since last spring.

The county Health Services Agency added just 69 positive tests, raising the total to 51,468 since the first was announced a year and a day ago. Stanislaus also has 472,450 negative test results and 49,779 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals reported 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 95 on Wednesday. The count had stayed under 100 since Feb. 27 and is far below the 300-plus in early January. The hospitals had 10 staffed intensive-care beds available to adults Thursday, versus nine Wednesday.

Infection rates: The single-day infection rate was 11.66%, up from 10.26% the previous day, according to the state website. The rolling seven-day rate was 6.93%, up from 6.57%. The 14-day rate was 6.57%, up from 6.47%.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the fourth highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death also is 30th highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate remains 15th highest and the death rate fourth highest among all California counties.

Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, meaning the virus is “widespread,” following the state’s reassessment of conditions Tuesday. It seeks to reach red, orange and finally yellow, with few limits on business and gatherings.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 121,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up sharply from 91,800 on Wednesday. This includes 62,257 doses to health care providers and 59,613 to public health.

The public clinic schedule for the rest of this week:

Friday, Modesto: First and second dose, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Friday, Oakdale: First and second dose, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.

Saturday, Turlock: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 11,220,508 vaccines as of Thursday, up from 11,062,505 on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 40th in the country, having administered 28,398 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Places of residence have not been updated for two days. As of Thursday:

Modesto has 18,952 positive cases

Turlock has 6,942

Ceres has 5,264

Patterson has 2,452

Riverbank has 2,381

Oakdale has 1,681

Newman has 1,146

Waterford has 619

Hughson has 565

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,670

District 5 has 2,461

District 2 has 2,131

District 1 has 1,197

District 4 has 393

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 1,210 COVID-19-related deaths among 67,817 cases.





Merced County has 418 deaths among 29,711 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,989 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 396 cases and seven deaths.

As of Friday morning, there were 3,614,852 confirmed cases in California and 55,160 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 29,286,650 U.S. cases and 530,829 deaths.

