Coronavirus update, March 6: Stanislaus hospital count seesaws again. Deaths reach 957

The COVID-19 patient count at Stanislaus County hospitals continued to fluctuate in a narrow range Friday, well below the worst of the winter surge.

The Health Services Agency also announced that two more residents have died from the virus. The total now stands at 957 since last spring.

Cases total 50,926 with the 124 added Friday. The county also has 461,492 negative test results and 49,164 people who are presumed recovered.

The county’s five hospitals had 83 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 92 on Thursday. The count has hovered between 80 and 96 for the past week but is far below the 300-plus in early January. There were 13 staffed intensive care unit beds available for adults Friday, up from nine Thursday.

The single-day positivity rate was at 7.41%, the ninth straight day it had remained below 10%, according to the state website. The rolling seven-day rate was 6.1%, down from 6.28% a day before and the 14-day rate stood at 6.94%, down from 6.99%.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the seventh highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death also is 28st highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate remains 15th highest and the death rate fourth highest among all California counties.

Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, meaning the virus is “widespread,” following the state’s reassessment of conditions Tuesday. It seeks to reach red, orange and finally yellow, with few limits on business and gatherings.

As of Friday, 91,800 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 43,335 doses to health care providers and 48,465 to public health.

The public clinic schedule for next week:

Wednesday, Turlock: First and second doses, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University

Wednesday, Patterson: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.

Thursday, Modesto: First and second dose, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Friday, Modesto: First and second dose, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Friday, Oakdale: First and second dose, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.

Saturday, Turlock: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 10,071,476 vaccines as of Friday, up from 9,860,209 on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 31st in the country, having administered 25,490 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 18,799 positive cases

Turlock has 6,904

Ceres has 5,233

Patterson has 2,448

Riverbank has 2,366

Oakdale has 1,659

Newman has 1,142

Waterford has 615

Hughson has 560

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,648

District 5 has 2,433

District 2 has 2,122

District 1 has 1,189

District 4 has 389

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,182 COVID-19-related deaths among 67,284 cases.





Merced County has 413 deaths among 29,376 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,972 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 395 cases and seven deaths.

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,592,560 confirmed cases in California and 53,854 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 28,896,694 U.S. cases and 522,872 deaths.

Editorial: Something to (cautiously) celebrate

Wild post-COVID celebrations are premature. But now is a good time to acknowledge that things finally are looking up.

Stanislaus officials agree with state’s vaccine plan

Stanislaus County officials agreed with a new state emphasis to allocate COVID vaccines to underserved communities. It fits well with the county’s vaccine plan.

Vaccine Q&A from the Bee’s Dr. Mink

It seems like there is always good news and bad news when it comes to the allocation and distribution of the coronavirus vaccines, and much of what comes out can be confusing. So here are some answers to common questions people are asking.

Stanislaus relaxes restrictions on COVID vaccines

Adults of any age who work in education, food and agriculture and other sectors in the Phase 1B priority group are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Stanislaus County.

South Modesto pharmacy welcomes new vaccine

Johnson & Johnson began shipping its COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, joining Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in getting out to communities. Its arrival is good news to Stanislaus County vaccine providers, including Familia Farmacia.

Foster Farms gets shots to 1,000 workers





About 1,000 workers received COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday at the Foster Farms chicken plant in Livingston, the heart of the poultry giant’s business.

Stanislaus remains in most restrictive tier

Stanislaus County did not meet the data requirements Tuesday for qualifying for the red tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan.

Schools welcome Newsom move on reopening





California schools will be pressured to reopen this spring under a deal Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders announced Monday morning.

Biz Beat has latest on new restaurants

Spring is always a sign of rebirth, in nature and hopefully for valley restaurants in business, too. As the valley weather warms up and vaccinations offer a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, the region should also see several new eateries springing up starting in April.

Home prices rise in face of pandemic

Median home prices in Stanislaus County have increased over 10% in the past year, despite effects on the market from the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to get help for your small business





As business struggle to stay afloat, local groups like the Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center and Stanislaus County Workforce Development are helping guide small business owners through the variety of federal and state programs available at no cost.

From around the state, nation and world

In the latest move to ease coronavirus restrictions, California health officials on Friday announced changes that will allow outdoor ballparks, stadiums, and theme parks to open with reduced capacity, mandatory masking and other public health precautions in certain tiers starting April 1.

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Friday found that community requirements that support mask use during the pandemic play a large role in county-level COVID-19 case and death growth rates, particularly when it comes to restaurant dining.