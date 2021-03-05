Coronavirus update, March 5: Stanislaus hospital count up again. Deaths reach 955

Stanislaus County announced Thursday that two more residents have died from COVID-19 and that 75 more people have tested positive.

A total of 955 people have died since last spring, the Health Services Agency said.

Cases stand at 50,802. The county also has 459,342 negative test results and 49,024 people who are presumed recovered.

The county’s five hospitals had 92 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 83 on Wednesday. The count has fluctuated over a narrow range this week but is far better than the 300-plus in early January. There were nine staffed intensive care unit beds available for adults on Thursday, down from 17 on Wednesday.

State data regarding single-, seven- and 14-day positivity rates were not available on Thursday.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the seventh highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death also is 29st highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate remains 15th highest and the death rate fourth highest among all California counties.

Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, meaning the virus is “widespread,” following the state’s reassessment of conditions Tuesday. It seeks to reach red, orange and finally yellow, with few limits on business and gatherings.

As of Thursday, 91,800 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 43,335 doses to health care providers and 48,465 to public health.

The public clinic schedule for the remainder of this week:

Friday, Oakdale: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.

Friday, Patterson: First and second doses, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave.

Saturday, Turlock: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 9,860,209 vaccines as of Thursday, up from 9,731,169 on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 28th in the country, having administered 24,955 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 18,755 positive cases

Turlock has 6,890

Ceres has 5,212

Patterson has 2,447

Riverbank has 2,362

Oakdale has 1,654

Newman has 1,142

Waterford has 614

Hughson has 559

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,635

District 5 has 2,419

District 2 has 2,123

District 1 has 1,188

District 4 has 388

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 1,177 COVID-19-related deaths among 67,213 cases.





Merced County has 412 deaths among 29,325 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,968 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 395 cases and seven deaths.

As of Friday morning, there were 3,587,567 confirmed cases in California and 53,466 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 28,827,140 U.S. cases and 520,356 deaths.

From around the state, nation and world

New state health guidelines announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday recommend that Californians wear two cloth masks or one filtered mask when going out in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, slammed Texas and Mississippi for loosening COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates.