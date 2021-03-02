Coronavirus update, March 2: Stanislaus has 1st deaths in 3 days. Hospital cases ease

Stanislaus County announced three deaths to COVID-19 on Monday, after a weekend where none was reported.

The death toll stands at 949 residents since last spring, the Health Services Agency said.

The county added 85 cases Monday for a total of 50,579. Stanislaus also has 453,694 negative test results and 48,664 people who are presumed recovered.

The county’s five hospitals had 80 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 88 on Sunday. The number had not been below 90 since mid-November and surpassed 300 during the worst of the winter surge. There were 15 staffed intensive care unit beds available for adults on Monday, up from nine Sunday.

Monday’s positivity rate of 5.42% put its seven-day rolling rate at 7.02% and its 14-day rate to 7.46%, a 2.1% decline over the previous two weeks, bettering the state’s downturn of 1.5% over that same time frame.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the eighth highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death also is 19th highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate remains 15th highest and the death rate fourth highest among all California counties.

Stanislaus is in the purple tier, meaning the virus remains “widespread,” along with 47 of the state’s counties. Nine counties are in the red, or second-worst “substantial” tier, while two are in the orange, or “moderate” tier. None are in yellow, the tier designating counties with minimal spread and allowed to fully open most indoor businesses, including restaurants.

New tier assignments, closely watched by schools, high school athletic departments and restaurants, will be released on Tuesday by the state.

As of Monday, 77,310 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged for several days. This includes 36,135 doses to health care providers and 41,175 to public health.

The public clinic schedule for this week:

Wednesday, Turlock: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to California State University, Stanislaus

Thursday, Modesto: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Thursday, Oakdale: Second dose of Moderna, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.

Friday, Oakdale: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lemmons Center

Friday, Patterson: First and second doses, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave.

Saturday, Turlock: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stan State

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 9,106,077 vaccines as of Monday, up from 8,816,425 on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 34th in the country, having administered 23,046 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Texas 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 18,644 positive cases

Turlock has 6,861

Ceres has 5,190

Patterson has 2,444

Riverbank has 2,355

Oakdale has 1,647

Newman has 1,143

Waterford has 612

Hughson has 553

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,621

District 5 has 2,407

District 2 has 2,114

District 1 has 1,185

District 4 has 386

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Monday:

San Joaquin County has 1,126 COVID-19-related deaths among 66,829 cases.





Merced County has 401 deaths among 29,147 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,960 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 395 cases and seven deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,573,549 confirmed cases in California and 52,491 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 28,664,604 U.S. cases and 514,660 deaths.

