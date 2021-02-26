Coronavirus update, Feb. 26: Stanislaus hospital cases stay under 100. Deaths at 944

Stanislaus County announced three more deaths Thursday to COVID-19 but kept its hospital cases under 100 for a second straight day.

A total of 944 residents have died from the virus since last spring, the Health Services Agency said.

It reported 131 more positive test results, for a total of 50,206. Stanislaus also has 446,854 negative test results and 48,200 people who are presumed recovered.

The county’s five hospitals had 99 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, up from 96 on Wednesday. The number had not been under 100 since Nov. 15 and exceeded 300 during the worst of the winter surge. Available staffed adult intensive care beds remained at 10.

According to data released by the state, the county’s single-day positivity rate was 8.11%, down from 10.47% the previous day. The seven-day rolling rate was 7.63%, down from 8.01%. The 14-day rate was 8.09%, up from 7.96%. The state’s positivity rate was 3.1%, down by 2% from the previous 14 days.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the fifth highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death also is 16th highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate remains 15th highest and the death rate fourth highest among all California counties.

As of Thursday, the county remained in the highest widespread purple tier, along with 47 of the state’s counties. It had 20.8 adjusted positive cases per 100,000 residents. Nine counties are in the red, or second-highest-graded substantial tier, while two are in the orange, or “moderate” tier.

New tier assignments, closely watched by schools, high school athletic departments and restaurants, will be released on Tuesday by the state.

As of Thursday, 77,310 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 36,135 doses to health care providers and 41,175 to public health.

The public clinic schedule for the rest of this week:

Friday, Oakdale: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.

Friday, Patterson: First and second doses, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave.

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 8,064,121 vaccines as of Thursday, up from 7,872,193 on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 30th in the country, having administered 20,409 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Texas 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 18,444 positive cases

Turlock has 6,780

Ceres has 5,127

Patterson has 2,424

Riverbank has 2,315

Oakdale has 1,621

Newman has 1,122

Waterford has 604

Hughson has 551

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,591

District 5 has 2,392

District 2 has 2,083

District 1 has 1,167

District 4 has 383

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 1,082 COVID-19-related deaths among 66,569 cases.





Merced County has 395 deaths among 28,915 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,946 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 394 cases and seven deaths.

As of Friday morning, there were 3,554,629 confirmed cases in California and 51,395 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 28,413,746 U.S. cases and 508,314 deaths.

