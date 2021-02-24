Coronavirus update, Feb. 24: Stanislaus hospital cases edge up again. Deaths at 937

Stanislaus County added six deaths to COVID-19 on Tuesday and closed in on 50,000 total cases since its first reported case last March 11.

A total of 937 residents have died of the virus, the county Health Services Agency said. February has had 108 deaths so far, following a monthly record of 212 in January.

The county added 110 positive tests Tuesday, raising the total to 49,970. Stanislaus also has 441,710 negative test results and 47,868 people who are presumed recovered.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.93%, up from 3.65% the previous day, according to state data. The seven-day rolling rate was 7.82%, down from 7.86%. The 14-day rate was 8.07%, up from 7.99%.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the ninth highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death also is ninth highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate remains 15th highest and the death rate fourth highest.

The county’s five hospitals reported 112 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, up from 107 on Monday. The count has risen for two straight days but is still about a third of the winter peak. The number of staffed adult ICU beds was at 16, up from 13.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 25 to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

As of Tuesday, 77,310 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 36,135 doses to health care providers and 41,175 to public health.

The public clinic schedule for the rest of the week:

Wednesday, Turlock: First and second doses, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to California State University, Stanislaus

Thursday, Modesto: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Friday, Oakdale: First dose only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.

Friday, Patterson: First and second doses, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave.

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 7,724,412 vaccines as of Tuesday, up from 7,604,725 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 28th in the country, having administered 25,229 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Texas 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.3% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 18,418 positive cases

Turlock has 6,765

Ceres has 5,115

Patterson has 2,418

Riverbank has 2,315

Oakdale has 1,617

Newman has 1,122

Waterford has 601

Hughson has 554

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,580

District 5 has 2,393

District 2 has 2,084

District 1 has 1,168

District 4 has 381

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,042 COVID-19-related deaths among 66,290 cases.





Merced County has 393 deaths among 28,749 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,929 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 393 cases and seven deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,543,340 confirmed cases in California and 49,888 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 28,261,634 U.S. cases and 502,681 deaths.

When is Stanislaus County headed to red?

The winter surge of COVID-19 illness has faded and trend lines suggest Stanislaus County will qualify sometime next month for a new tier with fewer restrictions on businesses and activities.

Stanislaus vaccine supply suddenly improves

Stanislaus County suddenly has a much larger allocation of coronavirus vaccine and is rolling out new efforts to get it into arms.

Modesto City Schools board OKs 7-12 reopening plan

At a special meeting Monday, the Modesto City Schools Board of Education approved a plan to open junior high and high schools on a hybrid learning schedule.

When will kids, teens get vaccines?

Children and teenagers fare better with coronavirus than adults, so they’re last in line to get the COVID vaccines. Here’s when kids, teens get their shots.

Are we ready for some football?

Local counties are moving the chains and inching closer to a touchdown with San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties showing major decreases in their weekly adjusted coronavirus case rate, which the state released on Tuesday.

Public vaccine clinics return after glitch

Stanislaus County will reopen public clinics for coronavirus vaccinations Tuesday after a one-day hiatus attributed to delayed shipment of vaccine.

‘Ghost kitchens’ help restaurants survive

Restaurant delivery is nothing new. But, thanks to the pandemic, these days the food you order in the Central Valley could be coming from a “ghost kitchen” instead of a regular restaurant.

Stanislaus County education officials upset

A state announcement Friday allowing more sports to resume while tougher COVID-19 restrictions still keep seventh- through 12th-grade schools largely shut has frustrated Stanislaus County health and education officials.

What you need to know about vaccines, COVID-19





The Modesto Bee’s ChrisAnna Mink, our children’s health reporter who also is a doctor in Southern California, was the guest on a podcast hosted by Jeffrey Lewis, CEO of the Turlock-based Legacy Health Endowment. Mink shared great updated information on all things COVID-19. If you have a few minutes, it’s worth a listen. Click here.

Girl Scout cookies have landed. How they’ll be sold this year





Girl Scout cookie season could not escape the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the biggest impact was that cookie booths shut down a week earlier than scheduled. But for this year, Girl Scouts of the USA has adapted its sales methods to keep girls and their families and customers safe while still serving up their iconic snacks.

How to get help for your small business





As business struggle to stay afloat, local groups like the Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center and Stanislaus County Workforce Development are helping guide small business owners through the variety of federal and state programs available at no cost.

From around the state, nation and world





California will send money to low-income families and other assistance to struggling small businesses as part of nearly $7.6 billion in economic stimulus measures Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Tuesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said political polarization contributed to the high coronavirus death toll in the U.S. — and that the country should have never reached 500,000 deaths.

As more people receive COVID-19 vaccines, doctors are noticing an uptick in abnormal breast mammograms in otherwise healthy individuals. Although alarming at first glance, the pattern is mostly harmless.