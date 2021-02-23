New county COVID-19 case rate numbers out. Are we ready for some football?

Beyer’s Darius Murphy runs the ball after an interception during the Western athletic Conference game at Gregori High School in Salida, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

Local counties are moving the chains and inching closer to a touchdown with San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties showing major decreases in their weekly adjusted coronavirus case rate, which the state released on Tuesday.

Needing to be in the Purple or Red tiers with an adjusted case rate at or below 14 per 100,000 residents in order for high-contact sports such as football, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls water polo to begin, San Joaquin County dropped eight percentage points from last week (25.1) to this week (17.1) while Stanislaus County dropped from 31.3 to 20.8.

County 2/16 2/23 Calaveras 21.3 9.4 Merced 26.8 19.5 San Joaquin 25.1 17.1 Stanislaus 31.3 20.8 Tuolumne 13.1 10.9

If the counties reach the threshold next week, football games could begin on March 19.

Sacramento County narrowly missed the mark at 15.3 while Los Angeles (12.3) and Orange (11.9) Counties can begin football and other high-contact sports.