Stanislaus County reopens COVID vaccination clinics. Who is eligible this week?

Stanislaus County will reopen public clinics for coronavirus vaccinations Tuesday after a one-day hiatus attributed to delayed shipment of vaccine.

The county Health Services Agency announced Friday that severe weather in other states meant the county did not receive a weekly supply of Moderna vaccine. Gov. Gavin Newsom said 702,000 doses distributed to California were delayed by the weather system impacting much of the eastern United States.

The COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrived Monday, a county spokesperson said. The county has 4,270 second doses to administer this week and also has 4,565 first doses.

Starting this week, the eligibility at county clinics includes people age 50 and older who work in education, childcare and the food and agriculture sectors. Some emergency service employees who don’t have contact with patients are also eligible, as well as county residents 65 and older.

According to details released Monday, the county clinics Tuesday will focus on serving people who need their second dose of Moderna vaccine. People are expected to return to the same clinic where they received their first dose.

The county said second doses of Moderna vaccine only will be administered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Modesto Centre Plaza and Stanislaus State University in Turlock. The Oakdale clinic will administer only second-dose Moderna from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Gladys Lemmons Senior Center.

Eligible people can get either a first or second vaccine dose Wednesday at Stanislaus State in Turlock from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Modesto Centre Plaza will administer first doses Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Oakdale clinic will have first doses Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The county will open a new clinic location in Patterson on Friday. First and second doses will be administered at Hammon Senior Center, at 1033 W. Las Palmas Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Coronavirus vaccinations at the four county clinics are first-come, first-served. No appointments are made.

The county clinics are for people who live or work within Stanislaus County. Participants should bring an ID or paperwork verifying their residence or proof of employment such as a paycheck stub or company ID.

Teachers and other school district employees who are 50 or older could also get vaccinated in the next couple of weeks at closed dispensing pods planned by various school districts.

As he visited vaccination clinics Monday in the San Joaquin Valley, Gov. Newsom tweeted that the state is increasing COVID vaccine supplies to the Central Valley region by 58 percent. The state’s partnership with OptumServe will add 11 more vaccine sites opening as early as Friday.

In addition, the state is setting aside an additional 34,000 doses for farmworkers, according to the tweet.

An OptumServe testing site in the Neighborhood Center at Marshall Park in west Modesto is being repurposed as a COVID vaccination clinic positioned for neighborhoods that were swept by coronavirus infections in the past year. The county plans to release details of the new clinic soon.

Local officials have complained that Stanislaus and nearby counties have not received a fair share of vaccine. An original allocation formula for vaccinating hospital nurses and healthcare workers in Phase 1A gave larger amounts of COVID vaccine to metropolitan centers with large hospitals.