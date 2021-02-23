Coronavirus update, Feb. 23: Stanislaus cases near 50,000. Hospital count up slightly

Hospital cases of COVID-19 rose in Stanislaus County for the first time in six days Monday but were still far below the worst of winter.

Five more residents have died from the virus, for a total of 931 since last spring, the county Health Services Agency said. February so far has brought 103 deaths, a pace short of the record 212 in January.

The county added 121 positive tests Monday, raising the total to 49,860. Stanislaus also has 440,292 negative test results and 47,676 people who are presumed recovered.

The single-day positivity rate was just 3.65%, versus 10.89% the previous day, according to state data. The seven-day rolling rate was 7.86%, down from 8.23%. The 14-day rate was 7.99%, down from 8.33%.

The county’s five hospitals reported 107 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, up from 103 on Sunday. The count was well over 300 at the worst of the winter surge in early January. The number of staffed adult ICU beds was unchanged at 13.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the 18th highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death if 13th highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate is 15th highest and death rate fourth highest.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 25 to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

As of Monday, 77,310 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 36,135 doses to health care providers and 41,175 to public health.

Stanislaus will reopen public clinics for coronavirus vaccinations Tuesday after a one-day break due to a delayed shipment. More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 7,604,725 vaccines as of Monday, up from 7,453,468 on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 30th in the country, having administered 19,247 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.2% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 18,349 positive cases

Turlock has 6,738

Ceres has 5,102

Patterson has 2,413

Riverbank has 2,308

Oakdale has 1,614

Newman has 1,121

Waterford has 598

Hughson has 550

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,580

District 5 has 2,385

District 2 has 2,083

District 1 has 1,165

District 4 has 378

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,039 COVID-19-related deaths among 66,046 cases.





Merced County has 391 deaths among 28,655 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,914 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 393 cases and seven deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,536,946 confirmed cases in California and 49,541 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 28,191,227 U.S. cases and 500,433 deaths.

At a special meeting Monday, the Modesto City Schools Board of Education approved a plan to open junior high and high schools on a hybrid learning schedule.

Stanislaus County will reopen public clinics for coronavirus vaccinations Tuesday after a one-day hiatus attributed to delayed shipment of vaccine.

Restaurant delivery is nothing new. But, thanks to the pandemic, these days the food you order in the Central Valley could be coming from a "ghost kitchen" instead of a regular restaurant.

A state announcement Friday allowing more sports to resume while tougher COVID-19 restrictions still keep seventh- through 12th-grade schools largely shut has frustrated Stanislaus County health and education officials.

High school football took a huge step in returning to California on Friday as the state's Department of Public Health released new guidelines. Unfortunately, Stanislaus County doesn't meet this criteria.

The Modesto Bee's ChrisAnna Mink, our children's health reporter who also is a doctor in Southern California, was the guest on a podcast hosted by Jeffrey Lewis, CEO of the Turlock-based Legacy Health Endowment. Mink shared great updated information on all things COVID-19.

Girl Scout cookie season could not escape the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the biggest impact was that cookie booths shut down a week earlier than scheduled. But for this year, Girl Scouts of the USA has adapted its sales methods to keep girls and their families and customers safe while still serving up their iconic snacks.

Did your income drop in 2020? Have a baby? You could be eligible for more economic stimulus money from Washington – quickly.

As business struggle to stay afloat, local groups like the Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center and Stanislaus County Workforce Development are helping guide small business owners through the variety of federal and state programs available at no cost.

A "glitch" in California's COVID-19 vaccine registration website incorrectly allowed anyone in the state to register for shots in Kings County, a top public health official there said.

Teachers play an important role in the spread of COVID-19 at schools, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study in Georgia.