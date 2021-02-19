High school football can return in 27 counties. But can it in Stanislaus County?

Escalon’s Kaden Christensen holds up the ball after an inception during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 6 title game at Lincoln High School in Stockton, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

High School Football took a huge step in returning to California on Friday as the state’s Department of Public Health released new guidelines, allowing competition to begin next Friday in counties in the Purple or Red tier with a case rate at or below 14 per 100,000.

Unfortunately for Stanislaus County, with a rate over 20 per 100,000, it doesn’t meet this criteria.

Merced and Sacramento Counties don’t meet it as well but Tuolumne County, with Sonora High School, is one of the 27 counties that does and will be able to begin football and other outdoor high-contact sports such as basketball, soccer, and water polo.

One question is can a school go play football in another county where it’s permitted? The answer is no as the state’s guidelines said “both teams have to have the sport allowed in both of their counties.”

“Youth sports are important to our children’s physical and mental health, and our public health approach has worked to balance those benefits against COVID-19 risks,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer in a press release. “With case rates and hospitalizations declining across California, we are allowing outdoor competition to resume, with modifications and steps to reduce risk, in counties where case rates are lower.”

Athletes and coaches in football and water polo will be required to have weekly testing with results released within 24 hours of competition.

Baseball and softball can be played without the testing requirement.

While the news isn’t great for Stanislaus County athletes, coaches, and fans, the chance of high school football this year happening increased.

Football must end by April 16 but local coaches said they would need three weeks of practice before they could play a game.

If Stanislaus County can meet the criteria by next week or the first week of March, schools could have a three-to-four game season.

“If we start practicing on March 8, we would have three weeks to practice and three weeks to play games,” Big Valley Christian coach Brian Berkefeld said earlier this month.

CAPS club football league president Phil Grams said the league will continue but players are “welcome” to leave their club team and play for their high school.

“We (CAPS) are never disbanding,” Grams said. “I don’t believe there is enough time (for high school football season) but today was a step in the right direction.”