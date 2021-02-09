Coronavirus update, Feb. 9: Hospitalizations decline but available ICU beds at zero

Stanislaus County held its COVID-19 hospital cases below 200 for a third straight day Monday, and also bolstered its vaccine supply.

The county reported six deaths, for a total of 867 since the first resident died last April. February has brought 39 deaths.

Stanislaus added 160 new positive tests Monday, for a total of 47,864. The county also has 410,631 negative test results and 44,770 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The single-day positive rate of 7.63% was half the previous day’s figure of 15.24%, according to state data. The seven-day rolling positivity rate was 10.85%, down from 11.75%. The 14-day rate was 12.66%, down from 13.23%.

Over the last seven days, Stanislaus County’s infection rate per 100,000 residents ranks seventh highest among the state’s 58 counties and its rate of death is 18th, according to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker. Its overall death rate per 100,000 residents remains fourth in the state. Its infection rate per 100,000 residents is 16th.

The county’s five hospitals reported 192 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, down from 198 on Sunday. The count had been well over 300 during the peak of the winter surge in early January and finally dipped below 200 on Saturday.

The number of staffed adult ICU beds was at zero, down from eight.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 25 to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

Here is the Stanislaus County vaccination schedule for this week:

Modesto: Second dose only, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza

Turlock: Second dose only, Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanislaus State University

Oakdale: first dose only, Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Community Center

Patterson: Closed this week

As of Monday, 55,550 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up from 41,200 on Sunday. This includes 26,625 doses to health care providers and 28,925 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 4,682,862 vaccines as of Monday, up from 4,485,166 on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 31st in the country, having administered 11,852 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.1% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.5% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 17,578 positive cases

Turlock has 6,459

Ceres has 4,955

Patterson has 2,333

Riverbank has 2,178

Oakdale has 1,505

Newman has 1,090

Waterford has 558

Hughson has 519

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,472

District 5 has 2,294

District 2 has 1,998

District 1 has 1,115

District 4 has 350

San Joaquin County has 923 COVID-19-related deaths among 64,138 cases.





Merced County has 367 deaths among 27,424 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,726 cases and 51 deaths.





Mariposa County has 380 cases and five deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,432,088 confirmed cases in California and 44,494 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 27,098,366 U.S. cases and 465,083 deaths.

