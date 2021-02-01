Coronavirus update, Feb. 1: Stanislaus County’s key numbers at near two-month low

Infection rates and total hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 continued to dip in Stanislaus County on Sunday at the close of what’s been the deadliest month of the pandemic.

The county announced zero deaths for the fifth straight Sunday, leaving the total for the month at 212, ahead of the previous record of 188 in December. Nearly half of the 828 reported fatalities since the county’s first in April have come in the last two months.

Despite that somber news, the county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped to 13.8%, its lowest since Dec. 4, according to the state dashboard. The 6% decline from the previous 14 days outpaces the state’s 4.8% decrease over the same period.

There were 238 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases in the area’s health care facilities, the lowest total since the 215 reported on Dec. 7. There were two available staffed adult intensive care unit beds, up from zero on Saturday.

The 282 positive test results announced Sunday raised the total to 46,122. Stanislaus also has 390,910 negative test results and 42,388 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate fell slightly to 14.75% from the day before after a single-day rate of 10.25%.

Over the last seven days, Stanislaus County’s infection rate per 100,000 residents ranks 19th among the state’s 58 counties and rate of death is 19th, according to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker. Its overall death rate per 100,000 residents remains fourth in the state. Its infection rate per 100,000 residents is 16th.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

As of Friday, 41,200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 19,660 doses to health care providers and 21,540 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 3,285,351 doses as of Monday morning, up from 3,095,781 on Sunday morning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 39th in the country, having administered 8,315 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Sunday morning:

53.7% are female

46.3% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.5% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

15% are 45 to 54

11.9% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 16,856 positive cases

Turlock has 6,152

Ceres has 4,804

Patterson has 2,290

Riverbank has 2,084

Oakdale has 1,432

Newman has 1,043

Waterford has 539

Hughson has 494

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,401

District 5 has 2,225

District 2 has 1,896

District 1 has 1,062

District 4 has 338

San Joaquin County has 853 COVID-19-related deaths among 61,901 cases.





Merced County has 350 deaths among 26,230 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,549 cases and 49 deaths.





Mariposa County has 367 cases and five deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 3,324,264 confirmed cases in California and 40,928 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 26,188,167 U.S. cases and 441,331 deaths.

Denair arming parents with mental health resources

Denair Unified School District is piloting a program of teaching parents how to recognize and support mental health issues for their children, using videoconferencing with Dr. Neha Chaudhary, a child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School and Stanford University.

Here are dates, times for next week’s vaccination clinics

Stanislaus County has posted hours for its four COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

MJC might play football after all

A month after the school opted out of a football season, Modesto Junior College football coach Rusty Stivers wants his team back on the field.

Stapley: Why we reported on rule-breaking eatery

Some people were surprised — and a little disturbed — to see a recent Modesto Bee “Business Beat” column featuring a new restaurant serving diners indoor and out, in clear violation of then-COVID public safety rules (as of Monday, it’s OK to dine outdoors).

County adds Patterson vaccine clinic

Stanislaus County’s fourth coronavirus vaccine clinic will open Friday in Patterson, bringing the two-step vaccine to the western portion of the county.

High school sports take key step

In a big step to allow all high school athletes to have a chance to play sports this school year, the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section voted 47-10 in a Board of Managers Meeting to allow each league to create its own sports schedule for the rest of the year.

Stanislaus is ‘not out in the clear’

Stanislaus County’s health officer said Tuesday the county continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, even though the state lifted a regional stay-home order Monday.

From around the state, nation and world





The Placer County Sheriff-Coroner Office ruled out a coronavirus vaccine as the cause of death in a 64-year-old man who died on Jan. 21 shortly after being administered a dose.

When COVID-19 vaccines started making the rounds at the end of 2020, many took to social media to share that they’d been vaccinated. Some posted photos of their vaccine cards. The Better Business Bureau says the latter is a no-no.

Today is the deadline Gov. Gavin Newsom set for California school districts to apply for a portion of the $2 billion in grants he wants the state to set aside to help them safely return to in-person instruction.