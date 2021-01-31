Vaccine ruled out as cause of death in California man who had COVID-19, officials say

The Placer County Sheriff-Coroner Office ruled out a coronavirus vaccine as the cause of death in a 64-year-old man who died on Jan. 21 shortly after being administered a dose.

The man, a health care worker at a facility in the county, tested positive for COVID-19 in late December and, according to a Saturday update from the Sheriff’s Office, “he also had underlying health issues, and had been exhibiting symptoms of illness at the time the vaccine was administered.”

Several hours after receiving the vaccination, the man died, but the Sheriff’s Office was clear in stating that the vaccine was not to blame: “Clinical examination and lab results have determined the COVID-19 vaccine has been ruled out as a contributing factor in the individual’s death.”

The update, posted onto social media, also included an apology for the agency’s curt responses to critics on their initial post, which provided little context to the death. A Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman had declined to answer follow-up questions from The Sacramento Bee at the time.

When Facebook commenters raised concerns that spreading information about the death without any justifiable link to the vaccine, the official Placer County Sheriff’s Office account responded, telling one person “If you’re unhappy with the set of information we have provided, feel free to unfollow this page.”

After the story of the man’s death hit national and international headlines, many jumped to the conclusion that the vaccine was responsible.

California state Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, was one of many who criticized the delivery of information surrounding the Placer County death investigation.

“Anti-vaccine extremists exaggerate and amplify serious events that occur after vaccination, falsely implicating vaccines when no causal evidence has been found, to increase anxiety about vaccination,” Pan said in a recent statement. “As COVID vaccines are being administered to high-risk individuals during a deadly pandemic, some of those high-risk individuals will die or become ill shortly after receiving the vaccine in the normal course of events and when the vaccine is not at fault. ... A headline or speculative report can be misconstrued, intentionally by some, as a reason to frighten people from vaccinating.”

He also noted that 429 Californians died of COVID-19 on the day the Sheriff’s Office publicized the death. Thus far, 3.22 million Californians have contracted COVID-19 and more than 40,000 have died. According to Bloomberg’s vaccination tracker, 3.26 million state residents have been given a dose of the vaccine. Not one death has been conclusively linked to the shot.

Clinical trials of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines suggest they are very safe. Headaches, fatigue and fever are common side effects, but serious issues resulting from a dose — side effects requiring hospitalization or a trip to an emergency room — are rare.

During Pfizer’s trials, two out of 7,851 vaccine shots resulted in high enough fevers to classify as a Grade 4 reactions. In Moderna’s trials, 17 of over 29,000 vaccine shots did the same, mostly high fevers, plus one for joint pain and another for fatigue.