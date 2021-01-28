Why The Bee didn’t hide truth about rule-breaking Modesto restaurant

Poke nachos at Midtown Bistro Jan. 15, 2021 in Modesto, Calif. mrowland@modbee.com

Some people were surprised — and a little disturbed — to see a recent Modesto Bee “Business Beat” column featuring a new restaurant serving diners indoor and out, in clear violation of then-COVID public safety rules (as of Monday, it’s OK to dine outdoors).

A few readers complained. Why would The Bee, whose editorial board on this very page repeatedly criticizes such selfish behavior, highlight a business openly defying an order keeping the coronavirus from spreading?

First, it’s important to point out the firewall between our editorials, which I write in consultation with the editorial board, and our reporters who produce news and features such as Marijke Rowland’s ever-popular “Business Beat.” I have oversight for this editorial page and its opinion pieces, but none over news and features.

Even if I did, I would not have put the kibosh on her column about Midtown Bistro. Here’s why.

Opinion

Journalism’s value is not in telling people what to think or do. It’s in giving people information they need to make their own choices.

That’s true as much for our political endorsements as it is for restaurants you may want to try — or purposely avoid.

Telling readers about a new downtown restaurant without letting them know it’s ignoring public safety would have been a moral betrayal. Turning a blind eye to the fact that Modesto has a new eatery — choosing not to write about it at all — would not serve our readers, who deserve news that connects dots, not the kind that erases them.

As I read Marijke’s column, I said to myself, “I would rather know this than not know it.” That’s journalism you can use.

Stanislaus vaccine help for elderly

Speaking of COVID-19, I was glad to hear Stanislaus County officials are working on plans to accommodate the elderly and others too frail to stand in long vaccination lines.

Our editorial board in Sunday’s Bee praised the county for being among the very first in California to invite everyone 65 and older to vaccination clinics in Modesto and Turlock, and now Oakdale and Patterson. We also reminded the county not to forget people too vulnerable to withstand long lines, in bad weather.

At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, County CEO Jody Hayes said his people are developing “a more formalized process for anyone who wants to, to get to a (vaccine) clinic,” perhaps including strike teams that might be deployed. Also, Modesto city leaders are working on a toll-free number people could call to get real-time information on wait times and weather conditions for line-standers at any given moment, the county said. That was good to hear, and we look forward to learning more as plans firm up.

BTW, what was that? IDK

Few things are more irritating than attending government meetings where staff members throw around acronyms that only they and few others understand.

They don’t do it to be mean. They just don’t stop to think that referring to “CDE” or “FGH” or “IJK” might be confusing for those not familiar with insider alphabet soup.

But they should. True public servants remember that presentations in city council and board meetings are for the benefit of the public, not just bureaucrats or the agency for which they work.

Which is why Stanislaus County Board Chairman Vito Chiesa’s exhortation to staff to avoid using acronymns in public meetings is worth a shout-out. He’s right, and leaders of other agencies on all levels of government should give similar marching orders to their staffs.

Unmasked intimidation

I was shocked to read about Fresno’s mayor announcing that anti-mask protesters who block doorways or impede shoppers from entering businesses can be cited. Not shocked that such jerks might pay a price, but that people would actually do that. If anyone is aware of it happening here, let me know: gstapley@modbee.com.