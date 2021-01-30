Coronavirus

Here are dates, times for next week’s Stanislaus County vaccination clinics

COVID-19 vaccination clinic at California State University, Stanislaus in Turlock, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County has posted hours for its four COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.

The clinics in Modesto, Turlock, Oakdale and Patterson are for Stanislaus County residents or employees who work in the county.

Eligibility is the same: Health workers in Phase 1 A and people age 65 and older. The walk-in clinics are first-come, first-served.

Times and locations are:

Wednesday: Stanislaus State University, Fitzpatrick Arena, 1 University Circle, Turlock. First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enter through Geer Road.

Thursday: Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 A St., Oakdale. First dose only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. Second dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking at Centre Plaza and city garages on Ninth and 10th streets.

Friday: Creekside Middle School, corner of American Eagle and Peregrine Drive, Patterson. First dose only. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about coronavirus vaccine is found at http://schsa.org/coronavirus.

