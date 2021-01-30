Coronavirus
Here are dates, times for next week’s Stanislaus County vaccination clinics
Stanislaus County has posted hours for its four COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week.
The clinics in Modesto, Turlock, Oakdale and Patterson are for Stanislaus County residents or employees who work in the county.
Eligibility is the same: Health workers in Phase 1 A and people age 65 and older. The walk-in clinics are first-come, first-served.
Times and locations are:
Wednesday: Stanislaus State University, Fitzpatrick Arena, 1 University Circle, Turlock. First dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enter through Geer Road.
Thursday: Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 A St., Oakdale. First dose only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. Second dose only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking at Centre Plaza and city garages on Ninth and 10th streets.
Friday: Creekside Middle School, corner of American Eagle and Peregrine Drive, Patterson. First dose only. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More information about coronavirus vaccine is found at http://schsa.org/coronavirus.
