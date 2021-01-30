Coronavirus update, Jan. 30: Stanislaus hospital count dips again; 335 positive tests

Hospital cases of COVID-19 continued to drop Friday in Stanislaus County, which also reported seven more deaths.

A total of 822 residents have died since the pandemic emerged last spring, the county Health Services Agency said. January has brought 206 deaths, the most of any month.

The 335 positive tests announced Friday raised the total to 45,599. Stanislaus also has 385,610 negative test results and 41,974 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The county’s five hospitals had 243 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, down from 253 the previous day. That’s roughly 100 fewer than in early January but still a concern. Three intensive-care beds for adults were available Friday, down from eight.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

The county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate rose slightly to 15.55% after a single-day rate of 19.6%.

The current 14-day rate is down 3.9% from the previous 14 days yet, just below the rate of decline seen at the state level. The state’s current 14-day rate is 8.2%.

Over the last seven days, Stanislaus County’s infection rate per 100,000 residents ranks 28th among the state’s 58 counties and rate of death is 28th, according to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker. Its overall death rate per 100,000 residents remains fourth in the state. Its infection rate per 100,000 residents is 17th.

As of Friday, 41,200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 19,660 doses to health care providers and 21,540 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 2,910,562 doses as of Friday, up from 2,746,876 the day before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 38th in the country, having administered 7,366 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

7.9% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.5% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 16,672 positive cases

Turlock has 6,077

Ceres has 4,742

Patterson has 2,271

Riverbank has 2,053

Oakdale has 1,421

Newman has 1,037

Waterford has 536

Hughson has 486

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,376

District 5 has 2,198

District 2 has 1,872

District 1 has 1,051

District 4 has 335

San Joaquin County has 853 COVID-19-related deaths among 61,901 cases.





Merced County has 350 deaths among 26,230 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,549 cases and 49 deaths.





Mariposa County has 358 cases and five deaths.

As of Saturday morning, there were 3,293,531 confirmed cases in California and 40,238 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 25,934,690 U.S. cases and 436,839 deaths.

With days to spare before a statewide eviction moratorium was set to expire, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law extending the ban until summer to give tenants more security during the coronavirus pandemic.

A study on more than 7,000 coronavirus patients found that people diagnosed with schizophrenia were 2.7 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to people without the disorder and those with anxiety or mood conditions.

People are stuck at home, toiling away, getting bored, going stir crazy. Cooped-up sailors who felt the same way on long ocean journeys broke up the tedium with work songs called sea shanties.

