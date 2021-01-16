Coronavirus update, Jan. 16: Stanislaus vaccine allocation grows; 10 more deaths

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Stanislaus County neared the midpoint of January with 10 more deaths to COVID-19 but a larger supply of vaccines.

A total of 730 residents have died since the pandemic emerged last spring, the Health Services Agency reported Friday. December was the worst full month, with 188 deaths, but January is on a pace to exceed it, with 114 so far.

The county added 575 positive tests for the virus Friday, for a total of 41,270. Stanislaus also has 347,624 negative test results and 35,775 residents who are presumed recovered.

The county’s five hospitals had 339 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 332 on Thursday. There were five available staffed intensive unit care beds, up from three.

A stay-at-home order has been in place since Dec. 6 because of tight ICU capacity in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region. The threshold to get out of the order is a projection of 15%. As of Friday, the San Joaquin and Southern California regions were at 0%. The Bay Area was at 3.4%, the Sacramento area at 6.2% and the rest of Northern California at 24%.

Based on future projections, Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the month-long order in the Sacramento Region, citing the stabilization of the 13-county area’s ICU capacity.

Stanislaus’ rolling seven-day positive rate was at 19.76%, down from 21.05% the previous day. The 14-day rate was at 19.31%, down from 19.87%.

Stanislaus County ranks 22nd in the rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, the Los Angeles Times reported. Overall, the county is 18th since its first case in March.

The county, with 55 reported deaths since Sunday, has the fifth highest rate of fatalities among the state’s 58 counties over the last seven days, according to the Los Angeles Times tracker.

Counties within the so-called spine of the state – the Central Valley all the way down to Riverside County – make up for seven of the 10 worst counties in terms of overall deaths per 100,000 residents since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, 33,850 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to the county, up from 25,225 the previous day. Of those, 18,960 were to health care providers and 14,890 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

The county is vaccinating residents considered to be in Phase 1A, Tiers 1, 2 and 3 and Phase 1B, Tier 1, which includes those over the ages of 65, community health workers, public health field staff, in-home supportive services and dental and oral health clinics, among others.

There are three groupings, or tiers, of residents or worker classifications in Phase 1A, two in Phase 1B and one in Phase 1C.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.7% are female

46.3% male

7.7% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.7% are 25 to 34

17.4% are 35 to 44

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 14,962 positive cases

Turlock has 5,525

Ceres has 4,316

Patterson has 2,057

Riverbank has 1,860

Oakdale has 1,268

Newman has 929

Waterford has 486

Hughson has 426

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,122

District 5 has 1,990

District 2 has 1,687

District 1 has 931

District 4 has 307

San Joaquin County has 748 COVID-19-related deaths among 56,484 cases.





Merced County has 296 deaths among 23,492 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,304 cases and 38 deaths.





Mariposa County has 341 cases and four deaths.

As of Saturday morning, there were 2,922,690 confirmed cases in California and 33,002 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 23,532,606 U.S. cases and 392,139 deaths.

