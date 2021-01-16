‘Let them play.’ Stanislaus athletes rally to reopen high school sports in California

High school athletes held rallies around the state Friday in favor of reopening sports, some of them in Stanislaus County.

One such event took place outside Downey High School, where about 20 athletes and parents shared their displeasure with the COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s frustrating that we have to stay on the sideline and just watch as other states play,” said Diego Hernandez, an offensive lineman on the varsity football team.

He held a sign that read “no sports, no scholarships, no future.” Several other signs said “let them play.” The masked-up protesters got frequent honks of support from drivers on Coffee Road.

Downey senior Alyssa Bryant would be in the middle of the basketball season if 2020-21 were a normal school year. She still thinks it can resume safely.

“There’s not that much physical contact in basketball,” she said.

The rallies were organized through Let Them Play California, which spread the word on social media.

High school athletes and their parents held a rally at Downey High School in Modesto in support of easing COVID-19 restrictions on their sports in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Rallies scheduled in Oakdale, Hughson

At least 135 events were to take place simultaneously around the state, said Downey organizer Irene Kennedy, mother of two recent football players.

She suggested a six-game football season during the spring semester, so seniors get at least part of the experience.

“We’re not trying to make political statements,” Kennedy said. “We’re just wanting to be heard. And when it’s safe to do so, start our sports back up. All sports.”

Other rally sites were expected to include Oakdale, Hughson and a joint event for Turlock and Pitman.

Oakdale junior quarterback Jackson Holt talked about the cause in an earlier interview with The Modesto Bee.

“The unknown of sports in the near future right now is, if anything, motivating for my teammates and I because we’ve continuously been working hard to show everyone the work we’ve been putting in throughout the offseason when our opportunity arises,” he said. ‘I’m hoping that this day of rallies shows that California athletes are united, responsible and respectful, and are willing to do what it takes to have a successful and healthy season of sports.”

High school sports have now been disrupted for 10 months, said a prepared statement from Let Them Play California co-founder Kristin Hensley.

“Over 40 states have let their children play sports safely, and all the data collected shows that these sports succeeded in providing healthy activities for our children while not spreading COVID-19,” she said.