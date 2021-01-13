U.S. Capitol riot, COVID vaccinations put good, questionable leadership on display

A pro-Trump mob storms the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Trump loyalists earned money by broadcasting their storming of the Capitol on a streaming site called Dlive, which is benefiting from the growing exodus of right-wing users from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. NYT

Times like these demand good leadership. Fortunately, we’ve seen some decent examples lately here in Stanislaus County. And sadly, we’ve seen the opposite, too.

As last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol unfolded, state Sen. Andreas Borgeas — a Fresno Republican whose district stretches through part of Stanislaus County — was not afraid to tweet that the riot was “outrageous and likely seditious.” He also said: “It must end immediately … this is un-American.”

Similar condemnation of the violence came from several local leaders in a Modesto Bee article, including from Assemblyman Heath Flora. But on Monday, the Ripon Republican declined to cast a vote on an Assembly resolution criticizing President Trump’s role in the insurrection. Refusing to vote, which is treated the same as a “no” vote, seems inconsistent with Flora’s initial stance.

Opinion

More examples, bad and good, surfaced Tuesday as county leaders fumed about mix-ups on the state and federal levels affecting our local rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations. Sifting through the harsh words and finger pointing brings a few takeaways to the surface:

County CEO Jody Hayes said it’s his intent to build the best possible local vaccination distribution machine possible, without regard to cost. If grant money comes later to reimburse the expense, that would be nice, but we’re going to do it right anyway, he said.

That was reassuring to hear.

Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Stanislaus public health officer, said not a single dose has gone to waste. Also reassuring. And we have no reason to doubt her, although those eligible are not lining up for shots as quickly as leaders had hoped.

Vito Chiesa, chairman of the board, singled out the “incoming Biden administration” for its promise to straighten out what has been a disjointed national approach to the pandemic.





In these polarized times, when parties can crucify their own for saying anything good about the other party, it was heartening to hear a Republican like Chiesa acknowledge the stability that Democratic leadership hopes to foster. Pragmatic truth-telling brings people together.

Then there was Supervisor Terry Withrow. He was the only one in the chamber at Tenth Street Place, from what viewers can see, who simply refuses to wear a mask in these meetings.

Stanislaus leaders must send the right message

All others follow the advice of public health experts. All others apparently recognize that people can spread the uncannily contagious virus without knowing. All others are willing to do a simple, selfless thing to show they care.

Withrow’s misguided obstinacy is inexcusable. If any member of the public came into the chamber without a face covering, it’s a good bet that person would be asked to mask up, and perhaps denied entry.

Good leaders don’t consider themselves above the law. Good leaders model good behavior.

Maybe we expect too much from a man who, on his Facebook page a day after last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, compared the deadly riot to “reactions of Americans to inequity and injustice” last year after the death of George Floyd.

Withrow doesn’t seem to get how those words pierce people who see nothing similar between those upset at racism spanning generations and a raging mob of extremists frothing because they didn’t get their way in an election.