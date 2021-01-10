Coronavirus update, Jan. 10: Stanislaus County deaths grow at higher rate than December

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

The number of reported deaths tied to COVID-19 in Stanislaus County through the first nine days of January is more than twice that during the same period in December, 2020’s deadliest month.

The county on Saturday afternoon reported 10 more fatalities linked to the coronavirus, giving the county 59 reported deaths for the first month of 2021. Through the first nine days of December, the county reported 28 deaths.

December’s 188 deaths surpassed the previous one-month high of 152 in August.

Nearly 80% of those who have died are ages 65 and older. Non-Hispanic white people represent the majority of deaths at 46.4% even though they represent 41% of the county’s population. Males represent 57.3% of those who have died.

The county has the third highest rate of deaths among the state’s 58 counties behind Imperial and Inyo counties. Los Angeles has the fourth highest, according to the Los Angeles Times tracker.

There were 518 more positive test results reported by the county Saturday as its 14-day day infection rate stood at 16.5%, nearing its high-water mark on Aug. 19 of 17.2%.

The number of hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases in area facilities remained stable at 334. It was the seventh day that number has been between 328 and 340.

There were two available staffed adult intensive care unit beds on Saturday, up from one the day before. It’s been 10 days since that number has been above five.

The county Health Services Agency reported 38,469. Stanislaus also has 329,909 negative test results and 33,383 residents who are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

A stay-at-home order has been in place for a month because of tight ICU capacity in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region. The threshold to remain out of the order is 15%. Currently, the San Joaquin and Southern California regions are at 0%. The Bay Area is at 3%, Sacramento at 6.4% and Northern California, north of Sacramento up to the Oregon state line is 27.5%.

Those numbers were though Friday.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

The county is vaccinating residents considered to be in Phase 1A, Tier 2, which includes community health workers, public health field staff and in-home supportive services and others. There were no immediate details on how many vaccinations were given and what percentage of those offered in Phase 1A, Tiers 1 and 2 were immunized.

The last update was Jan. 5.

There are three groupings, or tiers, of resident or worker classifications in Phase 1A, two in Phase 1B and one in Phase 1C.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Saturday:

53.9% are female

46.1% male

7.6% are 14 years or younger

16.3% are ages 15 to 24

19.7% are 25 to 34,

17.6% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 13,637 positive cases

Turlock has 5,173

Ceres has 4,044

Patterson has 1,954

Riverbank has 1,703

Oakdale has 1,163

Newman has 825

Waterford has 447

Hughson has 389

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,954

District 5 has 1,847

District 2 has 1,566

District 1 has 859

District 4 has 275

San Joaquin County has 712 COVID-19-related deaths among 51,523 cases.





Merced County has 279 deaths among 21,506 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,180 cases and 33 deaths.





Mariposa County has 318 cases and four deaths.

As of Sunday morning, there were 2,675,262 confirmed cases in California and 29,707 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 22,138,994 U.S. cases and 372,522 deaths.

