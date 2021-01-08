Coronavirus update, Jan. 8: Stanislaus annouces eight more deaths, 511 more cases

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

The eight deaths announced Thursday raised Stanislaus County’s total to 657 since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring.

Since Dec. 31, there have been 41 deaths reported by the county.

The county Health Services Agency added 511 new cases, for a total of 37,344. Stanislaus also has 322,458 negative test results and 32,947 residents who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The county’s five hospitals had 333 confirmed cases Thursday, up from 329 the previous day. The number of ICU beds available to adults went from five to two.

A stay-home order has been in place for a month because of tight ICU capacity in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region.

The seven-day positivity rate for Stanislaus was at 18.58% and the 14-day rate at 15.4%. The state’s 14-day rate is 12.9%. San Joaquin County is at 14.1%, Tuolumne at 19.8% and Merced at 20.2%.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

The county has begun vaccinating residents considered to be in Phase 1, Tier 2, which includes community health workers, public health field staff and in-home supportive services and others. There were no immediate details on how many vaccinations were given and what percentage of those offered in Tier 1 were immunized.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.9% are female

46.1% male

7.5% are 14 years or younger

16.3% are ages 15 to 24

19.7% are 25 to 34,

17.5% are 35 to 44,

15.1% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 13,337 positive cases

Turlock has 5,039

Ceres has 3,956

Patterson has 1,797

Riverbank has 1,645

Oakdale has 1,140

Newman has 810

Waterford has 441

Hughson has 373

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,912

District 5 has 1,797

District 2 has 1,528

District 1 has 840

District 4 has 263

San Joaquin County has 696 COVID-19-related deaths among 50,104 cases.





Merced County has 275 deaths among 21,139 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,158 cases and 23 deaths.





Mariposa County has 296 cases and four deaths.

As of Friday morning, there were 2,576,355 confirmed cases in California and 28,566 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 21,585,531 U.S. cases and 365,346 deaths.

From around the state, nation and world





After both Democrats won Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff elections, cementing Democratic control in both chambers of Congress, there could be another round of stimulus checks on the horizon.

A new study found that loss of smell affects mostly those with mild COVID-19 cases — nearly 86% — while only slightly affecting people with moderate illnesses (4.5%) and severe-to-critical cases (6.9%).

Less than two weeks after reporting the first case of a new, more contagious COVID-19 strain in the U.S., the mutated variant has spread to seven states from coast to coast, health officials say.