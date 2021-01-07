Coronavirus update, Jan. 7: Stanislaus reports 11 more deaths and 394 more cases

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Eleven more residents have died of the virus as of Wednesday in Stanislaus County, which also reported 394 new cases.

The death toll now stands at 649 over nine months of the pandemic, the county Health Services Agency said.

The new cases bring the total to 36,833. Stanislaus also has 319,211 negative test results and 32,615 residents who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The county’s five hospitals had 329 confirmed cases Wednesday, down from 340 the previous day. The number of ICU beds available to adults rose from three to five.

Tight ICU capacity is why a stay-home order has been in place since Dec. 6 in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region.

The seven-day positivity rate for Stanislaus was at 16.76% and the 14-day rate at 15.46% – both rates lower than the previous day.

Stanisaus County, according to the Los Angeles Times tracker, ranks 11th among California counties in the number of new deaths per 100,000 residents and 28th in new cases. The rate comes from data over the previous seven days ending Jan. 6.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.9% are female

46.1% male

7.5% are 14 years or younger

16.2% are ages 15 to 24

19.7% are 25 to 34,

17.5% are 35 to 44,

15.1% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 13,180 positive cases

Turlock has 4,984

Ceres has 3,917

Patterson has 1,785

Riverbank has 1,627

Oakdale has 1,128

Newman has 790

Waterford has 432

Hughson has 365

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,885

District 5 has 1,780

District 2 has 1,514

District 1 has 832

District 4 has 254

San Joaquin County has 683 COVID-19-related deaths among 49,682 cases.





Merced County has 269 deaths among 20,915 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,122 cases and 22 deaths.





Mariposa County has 286 cases and four deaths.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 2,505,668 confirmed cases in California and 27,592 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 21,279,163 U.S. cases and 360,741 deaths.

Deadly coronavirus pandemic aside, the U.S. would normally be seeing loads of flu cases this time of year. But health care professionals aren’t seeing their standard influenza-ridden patients this season.