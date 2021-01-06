Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Jan. 5: Stanislaus deaths reach 638. Hospital cases rise again

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Stanislaus County reported seven COVID-19 deaths for the second straight day Tuesday and another rise in hospital patient counts.

A total of 638 residents have died since the first one last April, the county Health Services Agency said.

The county added 184 positive tests Tuesday, for a total of 36,439. Stanislaus also has 316,908 negative test results and 32,273 residents who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The county’s five hospitals had 340 confirmed cases Tuesday, up from 328 the previous day. The number of ICU beds available to adults rose from one to three.

Tight ICU capacity is why a stay-home order has been in place since Dec. 6 in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region.

The seven-day positivity rate for Stanislaus was at 16.87% and the 14-day rate at 15.86% – both rates higher than the previous day. The single-day rate of 25.81% was the third time it’s been above 21% in the last five days, according to state data.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

Geographically:

As of Wednesday morning, there were 2,500,302 confirmed cases in California and 27,519 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 21,052,689 U.S. cases and 357,385 deaths.

Stanislaus reports first child death

Stanislaus County’s top health official said Tuesday the county received the first report of a child who died from COVID-19.

Turlock nonprofit aids grieving families

Jessica’s House in Turlock launched a dedicated support group for families grieving a loved one due to COVID-19 last fall.

Funeral homes see high demand

COVID-19 is exerting pressure on local funeral homes that are trying to keep up with requests for funeral arrangements.

Businesses, nonprofits can get grants

Stanislaus County small businesses can take advantage of a new statewide COVID-19 relief grant program that will pay out $500 million to businesses and nonprofits across California.

Biz Beat: A roll of honor from 2020

Despite the dumpster fire atop a hellscape that this annus horribilis has been, there were still reasons to celebrate. Really. No, for real. They include, almost unbelievably, many businesses that defied the odds and our ongoing pandemic by still managing to open this year.

Testing van comes to local cities

Stanislaus County residents who think they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus or might have the symptoms will have more access to testing.

Editorial: County must detail outbreaks

There is no more important time for government transparency than in the middle of a deadly pandemic. Unfortunately, Stanislaus County’s commitment to transparency in one important aspect amounts to lip service.

Vaccine allotment nears 15,000

Almost 15,000 vaccine doses have now been allocated to Stanislaus County, pushing forward an effort to vaccinate health care workers nd other priority groups against COVID-19.

Stay-home order isn’t going anywhere soon

Stanislaus County and the rest of the San Joaquin Valley region remains under a state stay-home order designed to slow a winter surge of the coronavirus pandemic.

From around the state, nation and world

A new Los Angeles County directive orders ambulance crews not to take patients who can be pronounced dead at the scene to hospitals strained by a COVID-19 spike.

The actress who portrayed Lavender Brown in the “Harry Potter” movies said her newborn son has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

