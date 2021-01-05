Coronavirus update, Jan. 5: Stanislaus adds 455 cases, 7 deaths. ICU’s still tight

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

A single intensive-care bed for adults was free Monday in Stanislaus County, a stark sign of the pressure from COVID-19.

The county Health Services Agency also reported seven more deaths to the virus, for a total of 631 since the first was announced last April.

Positive tests reached 36,255 with the 455 reported Monday. Stanislaus also has 315,679 negative test results and 31,849 residents who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The county’s five hospitals had 328 confirmed cases Monday, including non-ICU patients, down from 330 on Sunday. The number of ICU beds available to adults dropped from three to one.

Tight ICU capacity is why a stay-home order has been in place since Dec. 6 in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region. The state has not updated the capacity since Dec. 30.

The seven-day positivity rate for Stanislaus was at 16.19% and the 14-day rate at 15.41%. The single-day rate of 13.87% was the eight time in the last 11 days it’s been below 14%.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.9% are female

46.1% male

7.5% are 14 years or younger

16.2% are ages 15 to 24

19.7% are 25 to 34,

17.5% are 35 to 44,

15.1% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.5% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 12,885 positive cases

Turlock has 4,871

Ceres has 3,838

Patterson has 1,740

Riverbank has 1,587

Oakdale has 1,087

Newman has 775

Waterford has 414

Hughson has 350

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,850

District 5 has 1,746

District 2 has 1,498

District 1 has 792

District 4 has 245

San Joaquin County has 667 COVID-19-related deaths among 46,562 cases.





Merced County has 264 deaths among 20,402 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,045 cases and 22 deaths.





Mariposa County has 277 cases and four deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 2,464,290 confirmed cases in California and 27.,017 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 20,824,711 U.S. cases and 353,628 deaths.

