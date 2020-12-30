Coronavirus update, Dec. 30: Ten more deaths bring Stanislaus near 600. ICU’s tight

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Stanislaus County announced 10 more deaths to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing it close to 600 since the pandemic began.

December has brought 168 of the 596 deaths, the county Health Services Agency said. The previous monthly high was the 152 in August.

The county’s five hospitals had 327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from 333 on Monday. That is about 100 more than the peak of the summer surge.

Tuesday brought the unwelcome news that a stay-at-home order will remain in place because of tight ICU space in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region.

The state would have lifted the Dec. 6 order Tuesday if at least 15% of the region’s ICU beds for adults were free. The index has been at zero for 12 straight days.

The county reported 276 new cases Tuesday, for a total of 33,899. Stanislaus also has 300,597 negative test results and 29,365 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The 14-day positive rate was at 15.16% and the seven-day rate at 15.06%.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 12,243 positive cases

Turlock has 4,675

Ceres has 3,656

Patterson has 1,672

Riverbank has 1,528

Oakdale has 1,019

Newman has 743

Waterford has 386

Hughson has 325

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,759

District 5 has 1,676

District 2 has 1,430

District 1 has 759

District 4 has 230

San Joaquin County has 628 COVID-19-related deaths among 44,660 cases.





Merced County has 248 deaths among 19,066 cases.





Tuolumne County has 2,841 cases and 21 deaths.





Mariposa County has 226 cases and four deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 2,232,911 confirmed cases in California and 24,988 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 19,515,528 U.S. cases and 338,656 deaths.

Stanislaus County and the rest of the San Joaquin Valley region remains under a state stay-home order designed to slow a winter surge of the coronavirus pandemic.

Modesto Area Express buses are making fewer trips after about a dozen of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the city.

This week we mark the end of 2020. This has been a truly difficult year with the pandemic taking an enormous toll. There has been great loss of life; one of every 1,000 Stanislaus County residents has lost their life to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are the restaurants, retailers and other businesses opened in Stanislaus County in 2020 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

CVS Pharmacy is beginning a vaccine rollout starting, bringing coronavirus vaccinations to residents and staff members in nursing homes in Stanislaus County.

Opera Modesto plans a slate of Festival @ Home productions through the summer of 2021. The on-demand online shows will run for eight months, beginning with "Mansfield Park," from a January production at the State Theatre.

Heidi Sisco hoped to get 30 to 40 donations to send some holiday joy to residents of Turlock nursing homes. With some unexpected celebrity assistance, she's delivering 500 poinsettias.

When Jennifer Brannon and her husband took over Lightly Used Books in downtown Turlock in January, they didn't expect their first few months of operations to be upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Cheng Her and his business partner, Nicholas Vang, bought Modesto Sukiyaki almost a year ago, they expected challenges because they were new to the restaurant industry. But they did not expect a pandemic that has been a public health and economic disaster.

Modesto Bee editor Brian Clark and health reporter Dr. ChrisAnna Mink conducted an online Q&A about COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

Everyone could use a little free money this time of year. And now the RAD Card is going to give Stanislaus County residents even more just in time for the holidays.

After the U.S. House of Representatives voted Monday to pass a bill increasing stimulus checks to the $2,000 price tag demanded by President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Democrats' initial attempt to pass the proposal in the Senate.

More COVID-19 hospitalizations means more deaths, which also translates to high county-level case rates. Now, a new study has numbers to add evidence to the connection.

President-elect Joe Biden plans to invoke the Defense Production Act when he takes office to boost coronavirus vaccine production, one of his advisers says.