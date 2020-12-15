Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Dec. 15: Stanislaus adds 654 cases as ICU index returns to zero

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Stanislaus County reported 654 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, continued to see a record number of hospitalizations and once again witnessed the San Joaquin Valley Region’s intensive care unit adult bed availability fall to 0%.

Five more residents died in Stanislaus County, for a total of 478 since the pandemic began in the spring, the Health Services Agency said.

Stanislaus County hospitals reported 331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including non-ICU beds, up from 324 on Sunday. The count had been around 40 earlier in autumn after a summer that saw on July 23 a record number of 232 patients, according to the state.

The county reports that 27,398 people have tested positive, 259,487 have tested negative and 23,067 are presumed recovered.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A stay-home order started Dec. 6 because of tight ICU capacity for Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region.

The order was triggered when available ICU beds for adults dropped below 15% of the total. The figure hit zero Saturday, rose to 1.5% on Sunday and was back to zero Monday.

The 14-day positivity rate, according to state data, was 12.98%, down from 13.38% the previous day. The seven-day rate was 15.01%, up from 14.87%.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Monday:

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Geographically:

As of Tuesday morning, there were 1,611,647 confirmed cases in California and 21,147 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 16,520,408 U.S. cases and 300,494 deaths.

County secures cold freezers for vaccines

The first allocation of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Stanislaus County on Tuesday, a record-breaking four days after receiving emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Free money part of the RAD Card program

Everyone could use a little free money this time of year. And now the RAD Card is going to give Stanislaus County residents even more just in time for the holidays.

COVID keeps spreading at Stanislaus nursing facilities

Ongoing outbreaks pushed the number of COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents in Stanislaus County past new records this week.

Where will patients go for ICU care?

The number of staffed intensive care unit beds available in Stanislaus County fell to just four of the approximately 115 beds, or 4.6%, on Friday. The capacity of ICU beds in the San Joaquin Valley region, Stanislaus County’s next tier for medical resources, is also stretched to its limit, with only 4.5% of staffed beds available.

Details on vaccine rollout in Stanislaus

Nearly 4,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, but don’t roll up your sleeves just yet. First in line are health care workers in acute care hospitals with the highest risk for exposure.

So what exactly has closed here?

While in many ways the order is similar to the one issued in March, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there are significant differences in Stanislaus and nearby counties.

How to help Stanislaus businesses survive holidays

Modesto and Stanislaus County restaurants and retailers suggest best ways to help them survive new COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home lockdown order.

From around the state, nation and world

A majority of Americans said they would get the COVID-19 vaccine but their willingness depended on their political affiliation and timing, according to a poll released Monday.

The number of daily coronavirus deaths in the United States will likely exceed the death toll of two of America’s deadliest events for the next two or three months, according to a top health official.

A Santa Claus who took photos with dozens of kids was diagnosed with COVID-19, officials say. The Georgia man tested positive for the disease after playing the role of Santa at holiday-themed festivities last week.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in California
See all stories
Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service