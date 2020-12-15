Coronavirus update, Dec. 15: Stanislaus adds 654 cases as ICU index returns to zero

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Stanislaus County reported 654 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, continued to see a record number of hospitalizations and once again witnessed the San Joaquin Valley Region’s intensive care unit adult bed availability fall to 0%.

Five more residents died in Stanislaus County, for a total of 478 since the pandemic began in the spring, the Health Services Agency said.

Stanislaus County hospitals reported 331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including non-ICU beds, up from 324 on Sunday. The count had been around 40 earlier in autumn after a summer that saw on July 23 a record number of 232 patients, according to the state.

The county reports that 27,398 people have tested positive, 259,487 have tested negative and 23,067 are presumed recovered.

A stay-home order started Dec. 6 because of tight ICU capacity for Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region.

The order was triggered when available ICU beds for adults dropped below 15% of the total. The figure hit zero Saturday, rose to 1.5% on Sunday and was back to zero Monday.

The 14-day positivity rate, according to state data, was 12.98%, down from 13.38% the previous day. The seven-day rate was 15.01%, up from 14.87%.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Monday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 9,796 positive cases

Turlock has 3,686

Ceres has 2,935

Patterson has 1,326

Riverbank has 1,229

Oakdale has 775

Newman has 577

Waterford has 315

Hughson has 260

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,427

District 3 has 1,416

District 2 has 1,156

District 1 has 618

District 4 has 172

San Joaquin County has 535 COVID-19-related deaths among 31,784 cases.





Merced County has 207 deaths among 14,483 cases.





Tuolumne County has 1,760 cases and 19 deaths.





Mariposa County has 180 cases and four deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 1,611,647 confirmed cases in California and 21,147 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 16,520,408 U.S. cases and 300,494 deaths.

County secures cold freezers for vaccines

The first allocation of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Stanislaus County on Tuesday, a record-breaking four days after receiving emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

