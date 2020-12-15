Some Stanislaus County area reps do more than just get mad at COVID lockdown

State legislators representing Stanislaus County reacted sharply when harsh health restrictions clamped down on us last week in hopes of blunting a dramatic COVID-19 spike. Most were more than happy to share their displeasure with whomever might listen.

I’m happy to report that not all are content with simply casting stones. Some are using their offices to advance legislation that could help ease burdens of our people most affected by the latest lockdown.

First, the outrage.

“While many restaurants have diligently implemented (shutdown rules), many are barely surviving and cannot hope to sustain an additional closure to indoor dining, especially during this winter as outdoor dining is less viable,” Sen. Andreas Borgeas wrote in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Borgeas demanded data justifying the new ban on indoor dining, and drew headlines when the governor’s right-hand medical pro, Dr. Mark Ghaly, declined.





Hits to our restaurant operators have been many and brutal. Casualties include Modesto’s Fuddruckers, Ceres’ Pastas Pronto, Escalon’s Tri-Tipery, downtown Turlock’s Dust Bowl taproom and Bauer’s 66½ in Modesto.

“While the state pays no penalty for its incompetence or indifference, Cal/OSHA has adopted dozens of new regulations that owners of small businesses will be forced to meet no matter the cost,” said Assemblyman Adam Gray in a recent press release.

“(Newsom) continues to pick winners and losers economically by executive fiat. It’s unnecessary and it’s unfair,” said Assemblyman Heath Flora in a statement. “We should be trusted as individuals and as to manage this crisis with less top-down, draconian mandates from Sacramento. It’s imperative California has an economy to come back to once the pandemic is over.”

Strong words.

These gut-punch reactions are normal for politicians who want constituents to think representatives feel their pain and have their backs. In this case, it’s somewhat easier to cry foul for Republican lawmakers because they’re expected to oppose the Democratic-led administration. Screaming and stomping one’s foot is par for the course.

A few are adding actual legislation to their outbursts. All mentioned here seem to have merit.

At first glance, the most impressive may be Senate Bill 74, which would provide $2.6 billion — 10% of California’s projected surplus — in grants for small businesses and workers harmed by the pandemic. It’s a bipartisan collaboration of Senators Borgeas, a Fresno Republican, and Anna Caballero, a Salinas Democrat, both of whose districts includes parts of Stanislaus County.

So far, the bill has attracted 23 Republicans and three Democrats in both legislative houses signing on as cosponsors, including Flora, suggesting it makes sense to both parties. That doesn’t happen every day.

Caballero also seeks to extend a moratorium on evictions for people struggling to pay rent, from Jan. 31 to March 31, with Senate Bill 3.

Gray, a Merced Democrat whose district runs into Stanislaus County, last week introduced Assembly Bill 62, which would provide tax credits to essential and small businesses complying with state COVID safety rules. They would get a dollar credit for every dollar spent on things like coronavirus testing and PPE.

Too many small business owners missed out on previous relief money, partly because of onerous red tape, Gray said. His bill would make it easier to get something in return for efforts to keep us all safe.

“Let’s all put down our partisan megaphones and start applying a little common sense,” Gray told me on the telephone.

These bills represent a decent start to the legislative session for our representatives.

Endlessly complaining that the Valley is California’s ugly stepchild, in terms of political priorities and spending, is easy. Stepping up with real ideas for changing that narrative takes dedication, real work and no small amount of cooperation with people who often don’t see things the way we do.