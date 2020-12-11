Stanislaus County’s ICUs are in critical condition due to COVID. Where will patients go?

FILE - In this April 18, 2020, file photo, partitions are installed between beds as work is performed to turn Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, Calif., into a 400-bed emergency field hospital to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases officials are rushing to reopen the former home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, to patients. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) AP

The number of staffed intensive care unit beds available in Stanislaus County fell to just four of the approximately 115 beds, or 4.6%, on Friday.

The capacity of ICU beds in the San Joaquin Valley region, Stanislaus County’s next tier for medical resources, is also stretched to its limit, with only 4.5% of staffed beds available.

With such severe shortage of ICU beds and staff to care for critically ill patients, the county’s surge plans are already in place.

“Since the pandemic began, we have been working with the hospitals to put in our surge plan,” said Kamlesh Kaur, spokesperson for county public health.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As the county has 3,264 presumed active cases as of Friday, the surge plan, which wasn’t implemented earlier this year, likely will come into play soon.

Kaur said the first step is that local hospitals can ask for assistance with outside staffing, equipment or personal protective equipment. PPE has been the most common request from local hospitals.

However, one unidentified local hospital has requested and received additional staffing with this month’s influx of patients.

Next, the county can activate the county-wide surge plan, including diverting non-ICU patients to state-supported facilities outside of the region.

“As of today (Friday), our county has not sent any patients to the overflow ARCO/SleepTrain Arena in Sacramento,” said Kaur.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The former practice facility of the Sacramento Kings was set up for patients early in the pandemic but was not needed and has been in “warm-up” status. The facility was reactivated on Wednesday and can expand to accept as many as 240 non-ICU patients, with and without COVID-19, according to California Office of Emergency Services.

“There have been two patients admitted to Sleep Train,” Brian Ferguson of the CAL OES communications office said Friday afternoon. “We are in constant communication with local hospitals to see if any additional patients can be served there.”

The goal of the overflow facility is to free up health care resources in local areas to care for critically ill patients.

Infrastructure and staffing limitations

Should demand continue to outpace the infrastructure, such as actual beds available in the local hospitals, the county Office of Emergency Services can open the alternative care facility on Scenic Drive, the former county hospital, to care for non-COVID-19 patients who do not need intensive care.

Kaur said that last spring that facility was rehabilitated and equipped to function again as a hospital, but hopefully it will not be needed, as staffing it may drain the already limited pool of heath care personnel in the area.

One option to find additional health care workers is tapping into the California Health Corps instituted last spring. Initially, nearly 93,000 nurses, retired doctors, respiratory therapists, medical students and other professionals signed up. But last week, a report in The Sacramento Bee said only 1% of those volunteers are available, due to inadequate credentials and technical difficulties.

With more than 15 million infections and 290,000 deaths nationwide to date, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recruiting health care professionals from other states, as happened last spring with New York, isn’t feasible. Health care workers are needed in their home communities.

Another possible resource is deployment of the National Guard, which has occurred in other areas of the U.S.

Last week in an attempt to stave off depletion of health care resources, Governor Newsom imposed a stay-at-home order linked to regional ICU capacity of 15%. Stanislaus and the 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley region went under that order last Sunday when the ICU bed capacity fell to 14.1%.

Over the past week, local ICU beds have been filled, and more than half of the patients have confirmed or suspected infection with COVID-19.

“We give our ultimate pleas for our community to heed all of the recommendations. Please stay home, it’s the single best way to avoid getting or spreading the virus,” Kaur said. “This is the time.”

This story was produced with financial support from The Stanislaus County Office of Education and the Stanislaus Community Foundation, along with the GroundTruth Project’s Report for America initiative. The Modesto Bee maintains full editorial control of this work.

To help fund The Bee’s children’s health and economic development reporters with Report for America, go to bitly.com/ModbeeRFA