Coronavirus update, Dec. 10: Stanislaus tops 25,000 cases. ICU capacity shrinks again

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County added 464 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and lost ground again on a key hospital indicator.

Four more residents died, raising the total to 454, the county Health Services Agency said.

The new cases brought the total to 25,271. The county also has 246,247 people who have tested negative and 21,782 who are presumed recovered.

A new stay-home order from the state took effect Sunday in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region. It was triggered when available intensive-care beds for adults dropped below 15% of the total.

That figure has continued to decline. It was 4.2% on Wednesday, compared with 5.6% on Tuesday and 6.3% on Monday.

Stanislaus County hospitals reported 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including non-ICU beds, up from 247 on Tuesday. Six ICU beds were free, up from four.

The county’s single-day infection rate, according to the state dashboard, fell to 12.21%, down from 16.25% the day before.

The county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate fell slightly to 14.25% from 14.95%, according to the California Department of Public Health. The seven-date rate also dropped to 16.22%, down from 16.97%.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Wednesday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 9,043 positive cases

Turlock has 3,402

Ceres has 2,747

Patterson has 1,245

Riverbank has 1,137

Oakdale has 678

Newman has 515

Waterford has 302

Hughson has 239

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,352

District 3 has 1,309

District 2 has 1,063

District 1 has 567

District 4 has 161

San Joaquin County has 532 COVID-19-related deaths among 30,579 cases.





Merced County has 201 deaths among 14,058 cases.





Tuolumne County has 1,458 cases and 15 deaths.





Mariposa County has 167 cases and four deaths.

As of Thursday morning, there were 1,454,124 confirmed cases in California and 20,469 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 15,392,194 U.S. cases and 289,450 deaths.

