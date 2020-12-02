Coronavirus updates, Dec. 2: Hospital patients near 200 in Stanislaus; 237 new cases

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County reported 237 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down from 448 the previous day but still of great concern.

The county needs to average 40 or fewer new cases daily to move out of the state’s purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings. The last day below the threshold was Nov. 4, with 34 positive tests.

Two more people have died, for a total of 428 as of Tuesday, the county Health Services Agency said.

The county has 22,399 people who have tested positive and 20,015 who are presumed recovered. The total for negative tests was not available on the online dashboard.

A total of 198 people were hospitalized Tuesday with confirmed cases, up from 196 the day before. Eight intensive care beds for adults were available, up from six.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Tuesday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 8,028 positive cases

Turlock has 3,046

Ceres has 2,491

Patterson has 1,137

Riverbank has 1,028

Oakdale has 558

Newman has 434

Waterford has 286

Hughson has 211

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,256

District 3 has 1,176

District 2 has 964

District 1 has 484

District 4 has 145

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 510 COVID-19-related deaths among 26,064 cases.





Merced County has 182 deaths among 12,281 cases.





Tuolumne County has 1,104 cases and nine deaths.





Mariposa County has 143 cases and three deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 1,250,655 confirmed cases in California and 19,331 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 13,728,153 U.S. cases and 270,691 deaths.

Editorial: Stanislaus must pinpoint outbreaks

People in neighboring Merced County find it helpful to know the exact name and location of recent COVID-19 outbreaks pinpointed at 30 specific businesses, care homes and schools. Stanislaus County does not offer this online help.

Two Stanislaus County deputies file complaint as jail cases grow

More than 100 inmates and staff at the Stanislaus County jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, as authorities deal with a growing outbreak.

Courthouse tightens access for public

If you go to the Stanislaus County Courthouse on 11th street in Modesto, expect a bailiff to ask why you’re there. The court took the step on Tuesday to limit access to only those with official business as coronavirus cases again surge.

The latest on high school sports

High school sports – both practice and competition – won’t start until January at the earliest, the California Interscholastic Sports Federation wrote in a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

Hospitals brace for surge of patients

Stanislaus County reported 448 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, just hours after state health officials released dire projections for a coronavirus surge that could overwhelm hospitals in the region.

Blacks die at disproportionate rate

California’s surgeon general, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, said in a webinar last Monday that African-Americans make up 6% of the state’s population and slightly more than 4% of COVID-19 cases, but account for 7.4% of deaths.

Modesto family loses parents hours apart

Two weeks ago, on Friday the 13th, Ed Pugh of Ceres — suffering with COVID-19 in a Modesto hospital — took his last tortured breath. Sixteen hours later, so did his wife, Retta. Both were 61.

Learning hubs help students struggling most

Students who were struggling with distance learning are finding success in returning to school in small groups. Modesto City Schools set up learning hubs at both elementary and secondary sites, to serve the district’s most at-risk students, including homeless and foster youth.

Modesto doctor: Virus really does kill

She looks at the box of dead people on her desk. It is almost full. Whenever she hears someone say that COVID-19 is not dangerous, that masks are not necessary, or that most people don’t die, she wants to invite them to visit her box of dead people.

Job creation could stall in winter

Unemployment in Stanislaus County continued to fall in October, but increased coronavirus restrictions could again cause a temporary rise in the jobless numbers as winter approaches.

From around the state, nation and world

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel advised Tuesday that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities should be first in line to get the coronavirus vaccine when one is approved by government health officials.

Ambulance services in the U.S. have been pushed to a “breaking point” as the country stares down another surge in coronavirus cases, advocates warn.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the need to pass another coronavirus stimulus package, saying there was “no reason” that Congress can’t pass one by the end of the year.