Coronavirus update, Nov. 20: Hospital use, new cases keep rising in Stanislaus

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

New COVID-19 cases continued to pile up and hospital use grew as Stanislaus County spent another day under tighter rules.

The state reported 143 positive tests on Wednesday in the county, up from 133 on Tuesday. The numbers should average 40 or less if Stanislaus is to see an easing of rules on business and gatherings.

The positive rate was 12.69% for Wednesday, based on 1,126 tests. The rolling seven-day average was 11.58%, up from 11.05% a day before. The 14-day average was 9.72%, up from 9.13%.

The county’s five hospitals had 114 patients with COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 108 on Wednesday. The figure has roughly doubled over two weeks and tripled since early fall. The number of available intensive care beds for adults remained at nine.

The county Health Services Agency announced two deaths to the virus Thursday for a total of 415. It reported that 19,802 residents have tested positive – including the 144 new cases the county reported Thursday afternoon – 113,623 have tested negative, and 18,273 are presumed recovered.

The new coronavirus tier map released by the state of California on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

The county did not update its demographic breakdowns of the positive tests Thursday. The figures as of Wednesday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 7,322 positive cases

Turlock has 2,795

Ceres has 2,395

Patterson has 1,033

Riverbank has 969

Oakdale has 500

Newman has 397

Waterford has 295

Hughson has 206

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,244

District 3 has 1,106

District 2 has 931

District 1 has 439

District 4 has 154

ZIP Codes (highest per 10,000 residents):

95351 (west/south Modesto)

95307 (Ceres)

95328 (Keyes).

95358 (west Stanislaus County)

95363 (Patterson)

In other nearby counties as of Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 504 COVID-19-related deaths among 24,450 cases.





Merced County has 175 deaths among 10,884 cases.





Tuolumne County has 675 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 93 cases and two deaths.

As of Thursday evening, there were 1,076,856 confirmed cases in California and 18,544 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 11,689,545 U.S. cases and 252,290 deaths.

Curfew starts Saturday night

A state-imposed curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will go into effect Saturday night in Stanislaus County and run through Dec. 21, as state health officials try to curb spiking coronavirus infections.

Pandemic aggravates eating disorders

Isolation at home and the stress of the coronavirus pandemic evidently is driving a large number of referrals for people seeking help for eating disorders.

Salvation Army, others will skip sit-down meals

The annual tradition of The Salvation Army and Modesto Gospel Mission serving sit-down meals with all the trimmings over Thanksgiving and Christmas to thousands of men, women and children won’t happen this year because of the new coronavirus pandemic, and efforts to adapt have proved difficult.

Businesses pivot again on rules

As tighter coronavirus restrictions take effect in Stanislaus County on Tuesday, small businesses are once again adapting to changing rules and looking to retain their clients in the coming weeks and months.

Residents to blame for move to purple

Blame Gov. Gavin Newsom all you want, but he didn’t shove Stanislaus County back to the state’s most restrictive COVID-19 purple tier. We did, says The Bee’s Editorial Board.

Dining goes outside once again

Stanislaus County restaurants are going through a horrifying “Groundhog Day” of a year. Opened inside at the start of the year, closed inside in March, opened inside in May, closed inside in July, opened inside in October and now closed inside once more in November.

How Stanislaus will enforce new rules

Stanislaus County’s approach to enforcing the state’s coronavirus orders won’t change as local communities learn to live under tighter restrictions imposed by the state, the county’s chief executive said.

How Modesto office space adapts to COVID-19





The coronavirus pandemic has changed the nature of office work in Modesto and other cities in the Central Valley of California. How can businesses adapt?

From around the state, nation and world

President-elect Joe Biden is hopeful that Congress can pass coronavirus relief legislation once President Donald Trump leaves office.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, offered reassurance Thursday on the safety and science behind two leading COVID-19 vaccines.

Tyson Foods plant managers placed bets on how many workers would contract COVID-19 at an Iowa facility where employees have died in the pandemic, a lawsuit says.