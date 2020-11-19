Coronavirus update, Nov. 19: New cases, hospital stays increase in Stanislaus

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County once again had a large increase in COVID-10 cases and in hospital admissions.

The state reported 133 positive tests on Tuesday in Stanislaus, up from 105 the previous day. The numbers far surpass the daily average of 40 that could have prevented this week’s tightening of rules.

Meanwhile, the county reported late Wednesday afternoon an additional 148 positive test results.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered Stanislaus and 40 other counties back to the purple tier. It is the strictest of the four for business and public gatherings.

The positive rate was 13.14% for Tuesday, based on 1,012 tests. The rolling seven-day average was 11.05%, up from 10.93% a day before. The 14-day average was 9.13%, up from 8.76%.

The county’s five hospitals had 108 patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 103 on Tuesday. The figure was around 40 for much of fall. The number of available intensive care beds for adults was at nine on Wednesday, versus 13 the previous day.

The county Health Services Agency announced that deaths to the virus remained at 413 on Wednesday. It reported that 19,658 residents have tested positive, 113,623 have tested negative, and 18,166 are presumed recovered.

The new coronavirus tier map released by the state of California on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Of the positive cases through Wednesday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 7,322 positive cases

Turlock has 2,795

Ceres has 2,395

Patterson has 1,033

Riverbank has 969

Oakdale has 500

Newman has 397

Waterford has 295

Hughson has 206

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,244

District 3 has 1,106

District 2 has 931

District 1 has 439

District 4 has 154

ZIP Codes (highest per 10,000 residents):

95351 (west/south Modesto)

95307 (Ceres)

95328 (Keyes).

95358 (west Stanislaus County)

95363 (Patterson)

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 505 COVID-19-related deaths among 24,335 cases.





Merced County has 175 deaths among 10,749 cases.





Tuolumne County has 648 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 93 cases and two deaths.

As of Thursday morning, there were 1,066,345 confirmed cases in California and 18,470 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 11,531,451 U.S. cases and 250,548 deaths.

Businesses pivot again on rules

As tighter coronavirus restrictions take effect in Stanislaus County on Tuesday, small businesses are once again adapting to changing rules and looking to retain their clients in the coming weeks and months.

Residents to blame for move to purple

Blame Gov. Gavin Newsom all you want, but he didn’t shove Stanislaus County back to the state’s most restrictive COVID-19 purple tier. We did, says The Bee’s Editorial Board.

Dining goes outside once again

Stanislaus County restaurants are going through a horrifying “Groundhog Day” of a year. Opened inside at the start of the year, closed inside in March, opened inside in May, closed inside in July, opened inside in October and now closed inside once more in November.

How Stanislaus will enforce new rules

Stanislaus County’s approach to enforcing the state’s coronavirus orders won’t change as local communities learn to live under tighter restrictions imposed by the state, the county’s chief executive said.

Stanislaus falls back to purple tier

Stanislaus County reverted to the most restrictive coronavirus status Monday as the state placed tighter restrictions on numerous counties to contain a resurgence of COVID-19 illness.

Ceres firefighters test positive

Six Ceres firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday and are isolating at their homes, Ceres Fire Battalion Chief Bret Presson said.

How Modesto office space adapts to COVID-19





The coronavirus pandemic has changed the nature of office work in Modesto and other cities in the Central Valley of California. How can businesses adapt?

From around the state, nation and world

Coronavirus has killed more than 250,000 people in the United States, just days after COVID-19 cases in the U.S. topped 10 million, Johns Hopkins University reports.

Americans over 14 years old with a prescription from their health care provider can conduct their own COVID-19 nasal swab test and receive results within 30 minutes at home for the first time, officials say.

While widespread distribution of a COVID-19 virus is likely a ways off, the question of whether employers can require workers to get the vaccine looms large.