Coronavirus update, Nov. 16: Stanislaus cases remain high as tier announcement nears

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

As Stanislaus County awaits a coronavirus tier verdict on Tuesday, numbers released Sunday by its Health Services Agency remained high.

There were 132 new cases reported by the county exactly a month to the day it reported just 30 cases in a single day. Its four-day average is 142.

Tempering the bad news Sunday was that hospitalizations of confirmed positive patients grew by just one to 89, and zero deaths were reported for a second straight day.

But, according to the most recent state data from Saturday, the county’s seven-day infection rate grew to 9.58%, up from 9.25% the day before, and the 14-day rate stood at 7.74%, up from 7.34%. The state’s 14-day average is 4.4%.

Although some feel its a long shot, the county, which is in the red tier, is hoping to stay out of the state’s purple tier, the most business-restrictive category in the system used by the California Public Department of Health to rate the pandemic’s spread by county.

However, the rising numbers being witnessed in the county are being seen throughout the nation, state and nearby counties. In Tuolumne County, which is in the orange tier, its 14-day infection rate has grown to 9.6%, up 6.6% from 14 days ago. Merced’s infection rate over the past 14 days has grown by 4% to 9%. San Joaquin County is at 7.6%, up 2.6% from two weeks ago.

The Health Services Agency reports that 19,276 Stanislaus County residents have tested positive as of Sunday. Another 111,771 have tested negative, and 17,901 are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases through Saturday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 7,153 positive cases

Turlock has 2,719

Ceres has 2,347

Patterson has 1,007

Riverbank has 949

Oakdale has 478

Newman has 389

Waterford has 291

Hughson has 200

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,224

District 3 has 1,080

District 2 has 905

District 1 has 427

District 4 has 150

ZIP Codes (highest per 10,000 residents):

95351 (west/south Modesto)

95307 (Ceres)

95328 (Keyes).

95358 (west Stanislaus County)

95363 (Patterson)

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 501 COVID-19-related deaths among 23,517 cases.





Merced County has 169 deaths among 10,374 cases.





Tuolumne County has 562 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 91 cases and two deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 1,032,932 confirmed cases in California and 18,265 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 11,038,998 U.S. cases and 246,224 deaths.

From around the state, nation and world

Mexico on Saturday topped 1 million registered coronavirus cases and nearly 100,000 test-confirmed deaths, though officials agree the number is probably much higher.

If you were planning to travel for Thanksgiving, the state of California is asking you not to do so. But if you must, the state Department of Public Health has issued a travel advisory urging travelers to the state to observe a 14-day self-quarantine upon arrival.

Despite painstaking efforts to keep election sites safe, some poll workers who came in contact with voters on Election Day have tested positive for the coronavirus, including more than two dozen in Missouri and others in New York, Iowa, Indiana and Virginia.