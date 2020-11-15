Coronavirus update, Nov. 15: Stanislaus rise in hospitalizations, cases mirror nation

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Mirroring numbers across the nation, Stanislaus County continued its spike of hospitalizations and positive coronavirus test results, according to data it released Saturday night.

The number of patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county’s five hospitals grew to 88 on Saturday, a 44% increase since Wednesday’s total of 61.

Meanwhile, according to the most recent state data from Friday, the county’s seven-day infection rate grew to 9.25%, up from 8.11% the day before, and the 14-day rate stood at 7.34%, up from 6.91%. The state’s 14-day average is 4.2%.

In the most recent date released by the county, Saturday’s positive test results numbered an astounding 152, the largest single-day total since late August.

The uptick in cases and hospitalizations, which many health experts predicted would arrive as colder weather settles in, comes as the county attempts to avoid staying out of the state’s purple tier, the most business-restrictive category in the system used by the California Public Department of Health to rate the pandemic’s spread by county.

On a somewhat positive note, the county reported no new deaths, leaving the total at 411 since its first in April, and the number of available adult intensive care beds in the county’s five hospital grew by three to 16.

The Health Services Agency reports that 19,144 residents countywide have tested positive as of Saturday. Another 111,160 have tested negative, and 17,851 are presumed recovered.

Of the positive cases through Saturday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 7,090 positive cases

Turlock has 2,692

Ceres has 2,335

Patterson has 1,001

Riverbank has 944

Oakdale has 467

Newman has 385

Waterford has 288

Hughson has 198

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,216

District 3 has 1,076

District 2 has 898

District 1 has 422

District 4 has 150

ZIP Codes (highest per 10,000 residents):

95351 (west/south Modesto)

95307 (Ceres)

95328 (Keyes).

95358 (west Stanislaus County)

95363 (Patterson)

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 501 COVID-19-related deaths among 23,517 cases.





Merced County has 169 deaths among 10,374 cases.





Tuolumne County has 467 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 91 cases and two deaths.

As of Sunday morning, there were 1,024,032 confirmed cases in California and 18,255 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 10,906,725 U.S. cases and 245,614 deaths.

