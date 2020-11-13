Coronavirus update, Nov. 13: Stanislaus details recent cases by ZIP code; trend poor

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County once again exceeded a key limit for avoiding a return to tighter rules on business and other activities. Meanwhile, its online dashboard has ZIP code data that now tracks hotspots, the number of cases in the last 30 days.

The state reported 79 new cases in the county Wednesday, nearly double the desired 40. Stanislaus could return to the purple tier, the most restrictive of the four on the state rating system. It advanced last month to red and is appealing to state officials to stay there.

The state, which offers fuller data on the number of total tests, reported that the single-day infection rate was 8.48% on Wednesday, based on 931 tests. The seven-day rolling rate was 7.66%, up from 7.25% on Tuesday. The 14-day rate was 6.31%, up from 6.05%, according to the state website.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The ZIP code data shows 196 cases in the western and southern portions of Turlock in the past 30 days. The ZIP code (95380) includes neighborhoods on both sides of West Main and areas south of East Hawkeye Avenue. The northern part of Turlock (95382) has 140 new cases in the past month.

With 175 new cases, the 95355 ZIP code in Modesto, east of Coffee Road and north of Scenic Drive, emerged as a recent hot spot in the city. West and south Modesto (95351) has 150 new cases. Modesto ZIP codes have a total of 716 cases in the past month.

Ceres (95307) and Patterson (95363) each have 147.

The Health Services Agency reports that 18,852 residents countywide have tested positive as of Thursday. Another 109,936 tested negative, and 17,751 are presumed recovered.

Deaths in the county were unchanged at 410 on Thursday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Hospitalizations of confirmed COVID patients in the five county hospitals were at 70, up from 61 on Wednesday. The number of available adult intensive care unit beds was 10, down from 15.

covid map 1027

Of the positive cases through Thursday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,974 positive cases

Turlock has 2,649

Ceres has 2,312

Patterson has 985

Riverbank has 930

Oakdale has 451

Newman has 379

Waterford has 286

Hughson has 196

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,196

District 3 has 1,063

District 2 has 885

District 1 has 417

District 4 has 148

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 500 COVID-19-related deaths among 23,224 cases.





Merced County has 166 deaths among 10,313 cases.





Tuolumne County has 443 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 89 cases and two deaths.

As of Thursday evening, there were 1,006,195 confirmed cases in California and 18,141 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 10,557,551 U.S. cases and 242,436 deaths.

Youngest Modesto students start to return

Back in August, Modesto City Schools students had their first day of instruction this academic year. Thursday, many of the youngest of them had their first day at school.

Experts discuss what’s safe for schoolkids

Local health care professionals, who are on the front lines during the pandemic, offered their opinions about choosing a child’s learning path during this uncertain time.

Turlock has $800,000 to aid businesses

Turlock businesses facing financial hardship because of COVID-19 can apply for grants this month through one of several city programs designed to provide relief to the community.

Pandemic challenges veteran groups

As veteran groups appeal to the state to loosen restrictions on posts and halls during the COVID-19 pandemic, some local chapters have been leaning heavily on takeout and limited-seating meals to stay afloat.

County disputes state on tier

Stanislaus County was among three counties in California that were reassigned Tuesday to the most restrictive tier of the state’s blueprint for slowing the coronavirus pandemic. But county officials say the purple tier designation was a mistake.

The latest on MCS junior high return

Seventh- and eighth-graders will return to Modesto City Schools classrooms starting Jan. 19 if Stanislaus County has been in the red tier on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list for two consecutive weeks.

Nonprofits must adapt to the times

Local nonprofits must innovate and collaborate to succeed during the coronavirus pandemic and maximize their reach across Stanislaus County, organization leaders said during a Friday webinar.

Program aids downtown businesses in Stanislaus

Turns out, there is such thing as half a free lunch. A massive injection of taxpayer-supported COVID-19 relief money is going into a program designed to help area restaurants and other retailers struggling during the pandemic.

From around the state, nation and world

With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, it’s important to assess how risky it is to gather for the holidays, especially if celebrations involve visitors traveling from other states.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said he believes “help is on the way” with a COVID-19 vaccine — but the virus won’t be completely eradicated.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise and some countries are requiring negative COVID-19 test results in order to gain entry, travelers are buying counterfeit or fake results.