Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Nov. 9: Stanislaus County awaits tier designation as rates climb

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County recorded its highest single-day number of infections in nearly two months and its highest infection rate in recent weeks, according to data released by the state.

On Saturday, the state recorded 87 positive tests results, the highest figure dating back to September, and a single-day positivity rate of 8.57%. That figure was based on 1,015 tests.

The seven-day rolling infection rate was 5.79%, up from 5.39% the day before. The 14-day rate was 5.37%, up from 5.18%.

The news comes as the county is awaiting its tier designation on Tuesday, when officials are concerned about a possible drop from the red tier into the purple tier, the most business-restricted stage of the state’s grading system for reopening.

A move into purple would mean, for instance, that restaurants and gyms, which have allowed to operate partially indoors while the county is in the red tier, could only offer its services outdoors.

While much of the Stanislaus County’s coronavirus dashboard was down on Sunday due to technical issues, hospitalizations were tabulated. The number of confirmed cases in the county’s five hospitals remained at 63, and there were 10 more adult intensive care unit beds available, bringing the total to 23.

Of the positive cases through Saturday:

Geographically through Saturday:

In other nearby counties through Saturday:

As of Monday morning, there were 976,186 confirmed cases in California and 17,977 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 9,973,666 U.S. cases and 237,584 deaths.

Here’s a look at how holiday parades stand

Christmas parades in Modesto, Turlock in the Central Valley of California will go on, but with some major changes due to the coronavirus.

Staying in red tier will be difficult

Stanislaus County may be running out of options in trying to prevent another state-ordered clampdown on businesses and activities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Program aids downtown businesses in Stanislaus

Turns out, there is such thing as half a free lunch. A massive injection of taxpayer-supported COVID-19 relief money is going into a program designed to help area restaurants and other retailers struggling during the pandemic.

Latest on Stanislaus tier status

A state evaluation found that Stanislaus County has an increase in coronavirus transmission that could trigger tighter restrictions on businesses and activities.

Stock markets rocketed higher Monday after Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective and investors breathed a sigh of relief after days of U.S. presidential limbo ended with Democrat Joe Biden declared the president-elect.

Some schools are getting creative about finding extra square footage to facilitate social distancing and reduce the health risks associated with in-person learning. Districts are setting up makeshift outdoor shelters, bringing in trailers to house classrooms and making use of otherwise empty spaces like museums.

President-elect Joe Biden plans to announce a new coronavirus task force on his presidential transition team on Monday as one of his first acts since winning the election.

