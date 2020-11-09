Coronavirus update, Nov. 9: Stanislaus County awaits tier designation as rates climb

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County recorded its highest single-day number of infections in nearly two months and its highest infection rate in recent weeks, according to data released by the state.

On Saturday, the state recorded 87 positive tests results, the highest figure dating back to September, and a single-day positivity rate of 8.57%. That figure was based on 1,015 tests.

The seven-day rolling infection rate was 5.79%, up from 5.39% the day before. The 14-day rate was 5.37%, up from 5.18%.

The news comes as the county is awaiting its tier designation on Tuesday, when officials are concerned about a possible drop from the red tier into the purple tier, the most business-restricted stage of the state’s grading system for reopening.

A move into purple would mean, for instance, that restaurants and gyms, which have allowed to operate partially indoors while the county is in the red tier, could only offer its services outdoors.

While much of the Stanislaus County’s coronavirus dashboard was down on Sunday due to technical issues, hospitalizations were tabulated. The number of confirmed cases in the county’s five hospitals remained at 63, and there were 10 more adult intensive care unit beds available, bringing the total to 23.

covid map 1027

Of the positive cases through Saturday:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically through Saturday:

Modesto has 6,785 positive cases

Turlock has 2,521

Ceres has 2,274

Patterson has 953

Riverbank has 908

Oakdale has 436

Newman has 374

Waterford has 280

Hughson has 190

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,176

District 3 has 1,046

District 2 has 849

District 1 has 407

District 4 has 145

In other nearby counties through Saturday:

San Joaquin County has 494 COVID-19-related deaths among 22,635 cases.





Merced County has 164 deaths among 9,982 cases.





Tuolumne County has 329 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 89 cases and two deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 976,186 confirmed cases in California and 17,977 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 9,973,666 U.S. cases and 237,584 deaths.

