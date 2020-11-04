Stanislaus County fails to meet red tier coronavirus criteria. Tier status in jeopardy

Tiawny Murphy, left, and Alekha Challa, right, work with other coronavirus case investigators at the Stanislaus County Emergency Operations Center in Modesto on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

A state evaluation found that Stanislaus County has an increase in coronavirus transmission that could trigger tighter restrictions on businesses and activities.

The California Department of Public Health released an update Wednesday showing the county’s adjusted COVID-19 case rate was 7.9 per 100,000, which falls under the purple tier of the state’s blueprint for slowing the pandemic.

Stanislaus will be in danger of slipping back from the red tier to purple, which is most restrictive, if similar numbers are in next week’s update. The county needs a case rate below 7 per 100,000 to remain in the red category with lighter restrictions on restaurants, retail stores, gyms and churches.

The state adjusts the rate higher if the amount of coronavirus testing in the county is less than the state median. The Stanislaus case rate was adjusted from 7.6 to 7.9, according to a state website.

The state says it’s providing “supportive engagement” to Stanislaus County to help with reversing a recent upward trend in infections.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health & Human Services Agency, said the state provides the assistance to counties that miss their data results for one week. Under the state’s stringent program, two consecutive weeks of not meeting the criteria can trigger a tier reassignment.

Stanislaus County has been assigned to the red tier since Oct. 12.

“We are working with the state to see what we can do to minimize the spread and monitor our cases to see if there’s something we can do better,” said Kamlesh Kaur, a health educator for the county. “I can’t say one way or the other if we will move to the purple tier next week, but our numbers show we are at risk of rolling back to the purple tier.”

The county could file an adjudication claim, to make sure its data is complete and accurate, in the event case numbers are shown to exceed the red tier limit next week. It’s possible the process could delay a tier demotion for a week or so.

The state also could allow the county to stay in the current tier for a time if data in the past 10 days show signs of improvement.

The county Health Services Agency plans more pop-up testing to make tests more accessible to residents or neighborhoods that are vulnerable to transmission of COVID-19 illness.

It also recommended testing for community members who attended recent gatherings and may have been exposed to the virus. The testing was recommended even for those without symptoms. Local health officials were concerned about recent Halloween gatherings.

We’ll have more on this story later today.